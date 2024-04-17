Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 17th 2024

The Edmonton Oilers (49-25-6) will take on the Arizona Coyotes (35-41-5) at Mullett Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET. This clash could be the last game for the Coyotes in Arizona, considering the relocation scenarios brewing in the last few weeks.

Game details:

Teams: Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes

Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes Date: April 17, 2024

April 17, 2024 Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET TV Information: NHL Power Play (nationwide), NBCSCA (locally)

NHL Power Play (nationwide), NBCSCA (locally) Live Streaming: Hulu and Fubo (free trial)

Hulu and Fubo (free trial) Location: Mullett Arena

Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes: Game overview

The Edmonton Oilers currently ranked second in the Pacific Division, will look to extend their strong form against the Arizona Coyotes, who sit seventh in the Central Division. It will be a memorable night for the Coyotes fans in Arizona with the expectation of the team leaving the city. The Arena witnessed overbooking and the chants might shoot through the roof.

Edmonton boasts an impressive 49-25-6 record, including a solid 21-16-2 performance on the road. The Oilers have a 44-11-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The Arizona Coyotes enter the game with a 35-41-5 overall record, supported by a 21-19-0 home game record. The Coyotes have a 29-13-4 record in games where they score at least three goals.

Head-to-head and player performances

The Oilers are meeting the Coyotes for the third time this season. The Coyotes secured a 3-2 overtime victory in their previous encounter with the Oilers.

Clayton Keller has been a standout performer for Arizona with 33 goals and 42 assists. Logan Cooley has been in excellent form with seven goals and three assists in the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl leads the charge for Edmonton with 41 goals and 65 assists. Connor McDavid has contributed six goals and seven assists in the last 10 games.

Recent performance and injuries

In their last 10 games, the Coyotes have maintained a record of 6-4-0, averaging 4.4 goals and 6.9 assists per game. The Oilers have been equally impressive with a 6-2-2 record, averaging 3.9 gpg and 6.9 apg.

Both teams have players dealing with injuries. Coyotes player Travis Boyd is out for the season with a pectoral injury, while Barrett Hayton remains sidelined with a lower-body injury. The Oilers' Evander Kane is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback