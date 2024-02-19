Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 19, 2024 16:05 GMT
Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers will play against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 4 p.m. EST at the Mullett Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.

The Edmonton Oilers have a 32-18-1 record after defeating the Dallas Stars 4-3 in their most recent game. They've won three of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are 23-27-4, having lost 4-3 to the Colorado Avalanche in their most recent game. They are coming off nine consecutive losses.

Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
  • Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
  • Mattias Janmark - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele
  • Sam Gagner - Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
  • Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

  • Dylan Holloway (illness)

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 38
  • Wins: 24
  • Losses: 12
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 94
  • Goals Per Game: 2.56
  • Shots Against: 1003
  • Save Percentage: .906
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 57 seconds

Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Clayton Keller - Barrett Hayton - Alex Kerfoot
  • Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
  • Jason Zucker - Adam Ruzicka - Nick Schmaltz
  • Logan Cooley - Jack McBain - Dylan Guenther

Defensemen

  • J.J. Moser - Mathew Dumba
  • Sean Durzi - Michael Kesselring
  • Juuso Valimaki - Josh Brown

Goalies

  • Matt Villalta - Karel Vejmelka

Injuries

  • Troy Stecher (lower body)
  • Travis Boyd (pectoral)
  • Connor Ingram (lower body)
  • Liam O’Brien (upper body)

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Matt Villalta is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 1
  • Wins: 0
  • Losses: 0
  • Draws: 0
  • Goals Conceded: 0
  • Goals Per Game: 0.00
  • Shots Against: 4
  • Save Percentage: 1.000
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 13 minutes and 39 seconds

