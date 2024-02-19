Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will play against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 4 p.m. EST at the Mullett Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.

The Edmonton Oilers have a 32-18-1 record after defeating the Dallas Stars 4-3 in their most recent game. They've won three of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are 23-27-4, having lost 4-3 to the Colorado Avalanche in their most recent game. They are coming off nine consecutive losses.

Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry

Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman

Mattias Janmark - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele

Sam Gagner - Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

Injuries

Dylan Holloway (illness)

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 38

Wins: 24

Losses: 12

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 94

Goals Per Game: 2.56

Shots Against: 1003

Save Percentage: .906

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 57 seconds

Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups

Forwards

Clayton Keller - Barrett Hayton - Alex Kerfoot

Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse

Jason Zucker - Adam Ruzicka - Nick Schmaltz

Logan Cooley - Jack McBain - Dylan Guenther

Defensemen

J.J. Moser - Mathew Dumba

Sean Durzi - Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki - Josh Brown

Goalies

Matt Villalta - Karel Vejmelka

Injuries

Troy Stecher (lower body)

Travis Boyd (pectoral)

Connor Ingram (lower body)

Liam O’Brien (upper body)

Arizona Coyotes starting goalie

Matt Villalta is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 1

Wins: 0

Losses: 0

Draws: 0

Goals Conceded: 0

Goals Per Game: 0.00

Shots Against: 4

Save Percentage: 1.000

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 13 minutes and 39 seconds