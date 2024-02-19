Edmonton Oilers vs Arizona Coyotes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will play against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 4 p.m. EST at the Mullett Arena. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM and KDUS - NBC Sports AM 1060.
The Edmonton Oilers have a 32-18-1 record after defeating the Dallas Stars 4-3 in their most recent game. They've won three of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are 23-27-4, having lost 4-3 to the Colorado Avalanche in their most recent game. They are coming off nine consecutive losses.
Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Corey Perry
- Evander Kane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Zach Hyman
- Mattias Janmark - Ryan McLeod - Warren Foegele
- Sam Gagner - Dylan Holloway - Derek Ryan
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
- Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard
Injuries
- Dylan Holloway (illness)
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 38
- Wins: 24
- Losses: 12
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 94
- Goals Per Game: 2.56
- Shots Against: 1003
- Save Percentage: .906
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 57 seconds
Arizona Coyotes’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Clayton Keller - Barrett Hayton - Alex Kerfoot
- Matias Maccelli - Nick Bjugstad - Lawson Crouse
- Jason Zucker - Adam Ruzicka - Nick Schmaltz
- Logan Cooley - Jack McBain - Dylan Guenther
Defensemen
- J.J. Moser - Mathew Dumba
- Sean Durzi - Michael Kesselring
- Juuso Valimaki - Josh Brown
Goalies
- Matt Villalta - Karel Vejmelka
Injuries
- Troy Stecher (lower body)
- Travis Boyd (pectoral)
- Connor Ingram (lower body)
- Liam O’Brien (upper body)
Arizona Coyotes starting goalie
Matt Villalta is expected to start for the Coyotes. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 1
- Wins: 0
- Losses: 0
- Draws: 0
- Goals Conceded: 0
- Goals Per Game: 0.00
- Shots Against: 4
- Save Percentage: 1.000
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 13 minutes and 39 seconds