Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 5th March, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers, with a season record of 37-20-2, are set to clash with the 36-13-14 Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NESN and looks to be a great clash between two titans.

This highly anticipated matchup showcases two of the NHL's premier skaters: Connor McDavid, with 23 goals and 74 assists, representing Edmonton, and David Pastrnak, with 38 goals and 52 assists, representing Boston.

Edmonton enters the game with momentum, having secured a convincing 6-1 victory at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 3. Meanwhile, the Bruins are coming off a solid 4-1 win on the road over the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 4.

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards

Leon Draisaitl- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Mattias Janmark

Warren Foegele- Ryan McLeod- Corey Perry

Dylan Holloway- Sam Gagner- Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse- Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak- Cody Ceci

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Oilers. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 44

Games Started (GS): 43

Wins: 28

Losses: 13

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 113

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.64

Shots Against (SA): 1193

Saves (SV): 1080

Save Percentage (SV%): .905

Shutouts (SO): 2

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 22 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

Danton Heinen- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko- Jesper Boqvist- Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins' starting goalie

Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

Games Played (GP): 30

Games Started (GS): 29

Wins: 16

Losses: 7

Overtime Losses (OTL): 6

Goals Against (GA): 84

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.80

Shots Against (SA): 921

Saves (SV): 838

Save Percentage (SV%): .910

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes