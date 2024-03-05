Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 5th March, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers, with a season record of 37-20-2, are set to clash with the 36-13-14 Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NESN and looks to be a great clash between two titans.
This highly anticipated matchup showcases two of the NHL's premier skaters: Connor McDavid, with 23 goals and 74 assists, representing Edmonton, and David Pastrnak, with 38 goals and 52 assists, representing Boston.
Edmonton enters the game with momentum, having secured a convincing 6-1 victory at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 3. Meanwhile, the Bruins are coming off a solid 4-1 win on the road over the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 4.
Edmonton Oilers projected lineups
Edmonton Oilers
Forwards
- Leon Draisaitl- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman
- Evander Kane- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Mattias Janmark
- Warren Foegele- Ryan McLeod- Corey Perry
- Dylan Holloway- Sam Gagner- Connor Brown
Defensemen
- Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard
- Darnell Nurse- Vincent Desharnais
- Brett Kulak- Cody Ceci
Goalies
- Stuart Skinner
- Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers starting goalie
Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Oilers. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 44
- Games Started (GS): 43
- Wins: 28
- Losses: 13
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 113
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.64
- Shots Against (SA): 1193
- Saves (SV): 1080
- Save Percentage (SV%): .905
- Shutouts (SO): 2
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 22 seconds
Boston Bruins projected lineups
Forwards
- Danton Heinen- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak
- Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Jake DeBrusk
- James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Trent Frederic
- Jakub Lauko- Jesper Boqvist- Justin Brazeau
Defensemen
- Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
- Mason Lohrei- Brandon Carlo
- Parker Wotherspoon- Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
- Linus Ullmark
- Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins' starting goalie
Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.
- Games Played (GP): 30
- Games Started (GS): 29
- Wins: 16
- Losses: 7
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
- Goals Against (GA): 84
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.80
- Shots Against (SA): 921
- Saves (SV): 838
- Save Percentage (SV%): .910
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes