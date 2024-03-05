Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 5th March, 2024

  • home icon
By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 05, 2024 14:58 GMT
The Edmonton Oilers, with a season record of 37-20-2, are set to clash with the 36-13-14 Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on NESN and looks to be a great clash between two titans.

This highly anticipated matchup showcases two of the NHL's premier skaters: Connor McDavid, with 23 goals and 74 assists, representing Edmonton, and David Pastrnak, with 38 goals and 52 assists, representing Boston.

Edmonton enters the game with momentum, having secured a convincing 6-1 victory at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 3. Meanwhile, the Bruins are coming off a solid 4-1 win on the road over the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 4.

Edmonton Oilers projected lineups

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards

  • Leon Draisaitl- Connor McDavid- Zach Hyman
  • Evander Kane- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins- Mattias Janmark
  • Warren Foegele- Ryan McLeod- Corey Perry
  • Dylan Holloway- Sam Gagner- Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm- Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse- Vincent Desharnais
  • Brett Kulak- Cody Ceci

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner
  • Calvin Pickard

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Stuart Skinner will most likely start for the Oilers. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 44
  • Games Started (GS): 43
  • Wins: 28
  • Losses: 13
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 113
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.64
  • Shots Against (SA): 1193
  • Saves (SV): 1080
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .905
  • Shutouts (SO): 2
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 58 minutes and 22 seconds

Boston Bruins projected lineups

Forwards

  • Danton Heinen- Pavel Zacha- David Pastrnak
  • Brad Marchand- Charlie Coyle- Jake DeBrusk
  • James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Geekie- Trent Frederic
  • Jakub Lauko- Jesper Boqvist- Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

  • Matt Grzelcyk- Charlie McAvoy
  • Mason Lohrei- Brandon Carlo
  • Parker Wotherspoon- Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

  • Linus Ullmark
  • Jeremy Swayman

Boston Bruins' starting goalie

Linus Ullmark will most likely start for the Bruins. Below are his stats this season.

  • Games Played (GP): 30
  • Games Started (GS): 29
  • Wins: 16
  • Losses: 7
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 6
  • Goals Against (GA): 84
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.80
  • Shots Against (SA): 921
  • Saves (SV): 838
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .910
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 60 minutes

