Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 6th, 2024

The battle for Western Conference supremacy continues as the Edmonton Oilers (46-24-5) prepare to face the Calgary Flames (34-36-5). The game will take place on Saturday at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Expand Tweet

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Edmonton Oilers are second in the Pacific Division, boasting an impressive 46-24-5 record overall and a dominant 15-7-0 record within the Pacific Division. Led by stars like Leon Draisaitl, who has tallied 39 goals and 62 assists, and Connor McDavid, with six goals and 16 assists in the last 10 games, the Oilers have been a force to be reckoned with offensively, ranking fourth in the league with 268 total goals.

Also read: Edmonton Oilers' 5-0 loss to Dallas Stars leaves fans concerned about playoffs

On the other side, the Calgary Flames hold a 34-36-5 record, placing them sixth in the Pacific Division. Despite their lower position in the standings, players like Blake Coleman, with 29 goals and 23 assists, and Andrei Kuzmenko, who has shown recent form with four goals and three assists in the last 10 games, have been key contributors to the Flames' efforts.

This will be the fourth game between the Oilers and the Flames this season. In their most recent encounter, the Flames secured a 6-3 victory. With playoff spots on the line, both teams will be aiming to secure this crucial win.

In their last 10 games, the Flames have struggled with a 3-7-0 record, averaging 2.7 goals per game while conceding 3.0 goals per game. Conversely, the Oilers have been in solid form with a 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals per game.

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head

Over 100 games played between the Flames and Oilers, the Oilers have secured 54 victories, while the Flames have won 46 times. In overtime, the Oilers have won four times compared to the Flames' one victory. In penalty shootouts, the Flames have won four times, while the Oilers have won three times. The average goals per match favor the Oilers slightly at 3.2, while the Flames have an average of 3 goals in their encounters.

Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames: predictions

After securing a commanding 6-2 victory at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, the Edmonton Oilers enter the upcoming matchup as favorites with odds at -170.

On the other hand, the Calgary Flames suffered a 5-2 defeat on the road against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. With the over/under set at 6.5, the Oilers are favored to continue their winning streak against the Flames.

Oilers vs Flames: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Oilers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Oilers to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Connor McDavid to score: Yes