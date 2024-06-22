Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers game player stats and box scores for June 21|2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 6

The Stanley Cup has reached Rogers Place for the last time as the Florida Panthers face off against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the final.

The last time both teams met in Game 4 at Rogers Place, the Panthers had the opportunity to clinch their first Cup, but the Oilers crushed their aim with an impressive 8-1 victory.

The Oilers then went on to win Game 5 in Florida, forcing the Panthers back to Edmonton for Game 6. Tonight, the Panthers have a shot for the third time in the series at claiming their first title, while the Oilers aim to push for a Game 7 showdown.

The Edmonton Oilers leveled the series with another commanding victory, pushing the Panthers out with a convincing 5-1 win to set up Game 7.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers game player stats and box score

Edmonton Oilers game player stats and box score

# Forwards G A P SOG TOI SHIFT +/- PIM BLK HITS FO% 10 D. Ryan 0 0 0 0 8:10 16 -1 2 0 1 77% 13 M. Janmark 0 0 1 2 9:38 26 0 2 0 0 - 18 Z. Hyman 1 0 1 1 11:37 23 0 0 1 3 - 19 A. Henrique 1 0 1 1 9:43 24 0 0 0 2 46% 28 C. Brown 0 0 0 0 9:35 26 0 0 0 0 100% 29 L. Draisaitl 0 1 1 3 12:20 20 0 0 0 0 30% 37 W. Foegele 1 0 2 1 9:30 25 0 0 0 1 - 55 D. Holloway 0 0 0 0 8:36 16 0 0 0 5 66% 71 R. McLeod 1 0 1 4 7:56 20 0 0 0 1 60% 90 C. Perry 0 0 0 0 5:34 13 0 0 0 0 - 93 R. Nugent-Hopkins 0 1 1 1 13:07 25 0 0 0 3 100% 97 C. McDavid 0 0 0 0 12:14 24 0 0 0 0 41%

# Defensemen G A P SOG TOI SHIFT +/- PIM BLK HITS

FO%

2 E. Bouchard 0 0 0 3 23:21 0 +2 0 2 1 - 5 C. Ceci 0 0 0 1 19:21 0 0 0 2 2 - 14 M. Ekholm 0 1 1 1 22:24 0 +2 0 2 2 - 25 D. Nurse 1 0 1 1 18:14 0 +2 0 2 3 - 27 B. Kulak 0 1 1 1 16:38 0 +1 0 2 1 - 86 P. Broberg 0 0 0 1 16:44 0 +3 0 3 0

# Goalies SV SA SV% GA TOI 30 C. Pickard 0 0 0 0 0 74 S. Skinner 20 21 .952 1 59:56

Florida Panthers game player stats and box score

# Forwards G A P SOG TOI SHIFT +/- PIM BLK HITS FO% 8 N. Cousins 0 0 0 1 9:44 14 0 2 1 0 9 S. Bennett 0 0 0 1 16:50 23 -4 0 0 2 42% 10 V. Tarasenko 0 0 0 1 11:45 19 0 0 1 1 - 13 S. Reinhart 0 0 0 1 20:44 25 -3 0 1 5 25% 15 A. Lundell 0 0 0 2 15:30 22 0 0 1 1 25% 16 A. Barkov 1 0 1 3 20:08 26 -2 0 0 1 52% 17 E. Rodrigues 0 0 0 1 14:20 21 -2 0 1 3 66% 19 M. Tkachuk 0 0 0 1 18:53 22 -3 0 0 5 - 23 C. Verhaeghe 0 1 1 1 19:01 25 -2 0 1 1 100% 27 E. Luostarinen 0 0 0 0 14:29 22 0 0 1 1 50% 82 K. Stenlund 0 0 0 0 10:32 16 0 0 0 1 50% 94 R. Lomberg 0 0 0 1 7:46 13 0 0 0 6 -

# Defensemen G A P SOG TOI SHIFT +/- PIM BLK HITS FO% 5 A. Ekblad 0 0 0 0 21:37 30 -2 0 1 3 - 7 D. Kulikov 0 1 1 2 13:50 22 0 0 1 4 - 42 G. Forsling 0 0 0 3 21:46 28 -3 0 0 2 - 62 B. Montour 0 0 0 1 21:35 32 -1 0 1 0 - 77 N. Mikkola 0 0 0 0 17:51 30 0 0 0 3 - 91 O. Ekman-Larsson 0 0 0 2 17:41 24 0 0 0 3 -

# Goalies SV SA SV% GA TOI 41 A. Stolarz 0 0 0 0 0 72 S. Bobrovsky 16 19 .842 3 59:34

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game Summary

The Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers and managed to avoid elimination for the third time in the series after being down 3-0.

They put on a commanding performance in front of their home fans at Rogers Place to secure a win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday.

Warren Foegel put the Oilers up 1-0 at 7:27 of the first period, following a turnover from the Panthers that led to the Oilers rush, with Leon Draisaitl setting up the assist for Foegele, who shot it into the back of the net for a one-timer. Just 46 seconds into the second period, Adam Henrique gave the home team a two-goal cushion.

The Panthers responded 10 seconds later, which was thought to be a goal. However, after the review, it was called off for an offside. With less than two minutes remaining, Zach Hyman made it 3-0 for the Oilers before heading into the final period.

Aleksander Barkov scored at 1:28 of the third period to make it 3-1 for the Panthers. Two empty-netter goals from Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse in just over ten seconds sealed a 5-1 win for Edmonton in Game 6.

Game 7 is scheduled for Monday at Amerant Bank Arena. If the Oilers win, they'll become the first team to win the title after trailing 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942.