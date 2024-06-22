Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers game player stats and box scores for June 21|2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 6

The Stanley Cup has reached Rogers Place for the last time as the Florida Panthers face off against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the final.
The last time both teams met in Game 4 at Rogers Place, the Panthers had the opportunity to clinch their first Cup, but the Oilers crushed their aim with an impressive 8-1 victory.
The Oilers then went on to win Game 5 in Florida, forcing the Panthers back to Edmonton for Game 6. Tonight, the Panthers have a shot for the third time in the series at claiming their first title, while the Oilers aim to push for a Game 7 showdown.
The Edmonton Oilers leveled the series with another commanding victory, pushing the Panthers out with a convincing 5-1 win to set up Game 7.
Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers game player stats and box score
Edmonton Oilers game player stats and box score
Florida Panthers game player stats and box score
Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers Game Summary
The Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers and managed to avoid elimination for the third time in the series after being down 3-0.
They put on a commanding performance in front of their home fans at Rogers Place to secure a win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday.
Warren Foegel put the Oilers up 1-0 at 7:27 of the first period, following a turnover from the Panthers that led to the Oilers rush, with Leon Draisaitl setting up the assist for Foegele, who shot it into the back of the net for a one-timer. Just 46 seconds into the second period, Adam Henrique gave the home team a two-goal cushion.
The Panthers responded 10 seconds later, which was thought to be a goal. However, after the review, it was called off for an offside. With less than two minutes remaining, Zach Hyman made it 3-0 for the Oilers before heading into the final period.
Aleksander Barkov scored at 1:28 of the third period to make it 3-1 for the Panthers. Two empty-netter goals from Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse in just over ten seconds sealed a 5-1 win for Edmonton in Game 6.
Game 7 is scheduled for Monday at Amerant Bank Arena. If the Oilers win, they'll become the first team to win the title after trailing 3-0 in the Stanley Cup Final since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942.