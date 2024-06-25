Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers game player stats and box scores for June 24|2024 Stanley Cup Final Game 7

  • home icon
By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jun 25, 2024 03:18 GMT
2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers game player stats and box scores for Game 7

The 2024 Stanley Cup is up for grabs at Amerant Bank Arena as the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers play against each other for the final time this season.

The Panthers had multiple opportunities to close out the series, but the Oilers managed to hold them off with three consecutive wins, forcing a Game 7. If the Oilers emerge victorious tonight, they will achieve a remarkable feat by becoming the first team since the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1942 to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0.

On the other hand, the Panthers are seeking redemption from last year as they set their sights on securing their first title at home for the second consecutive year.

The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 to clinch their first Stanley Cup championship.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers game player stats and box score

Edmonton Oilers game player stats and box score

#

Forwards

G

A

P

SOG

TOI

SHIFT

+/-

PIM

BLK

HITS

FO%

10

D. Ryan

0

0

0

0

6:54

13

0

0

0

2

37%

13

M. Janmark

1

0

1

1

12:40

16

+1

0

0

1

-

18

Z. Hyman

0

0

0

1

24:52

25

0

0

0

1

0

19

A. Henrique

0

0

0

2

11:55

19

0

0

0

2

50%

28

C. Brown

0

0

0

1

12:08

19

0

0

1

0

-

29

L. Draisaitl

0

0

0

0

22:22

26

0

0

0

0

69%

37

W. Foegele

0

0

0

4

13:50

19

0

2

1

0

-

55

D. Holloway

0

0

0

0

10:31

12

0

0

0

3

-

71

R. McLeod

0

0

0

0

9:02

15

0

0

0

0

-

90

C. Perry

0

0

0

0

7:52

13

0

0

0

1

-

93

R. Nugent-Hopkins

0

0

0

1

21:00

22

0

0

2

2

75%

97

C. McDavid

0

0

0

2

25:42

25

0

0

2

2

30%

#

Defensemen

G

A

P

SOG

TOI

SHIFT

+/-

PIM

BLK

HITS

FO%

2

E. Bouchard

0

0

0

5

27:43

26

0

2

3

1

0

5

C. Ceci

0

1

1

1

18:35

25

0

0

1

2

0

14

M. Ekholm

0

0

0

4

26:07

26

0

0

3

0

0

25

D. Nurse

0

0

0

1

15:39

22

0

0

1

1

0

27

B. Kulak

0

0

0

0

15:40

21

-2

0

0

2

0

86

P. Broberg

0

0

0

0

14:37

22

0

0

1

0

0

#

Goalies

SV

SA

SV%

GA

TOI

30

C. Pickard

0

0

0

0

0

74

S. Skinner

19

21

.905

2

58:51

Florida Panthers game player stats and box score

#

Forwards

G

A

P

SOG

TOI

SHIFT

+/-

PIM

BLK

HITS

FO%

8

K. Okposo

0

0

0

0

7:51

12

0

0

0

1

100%

9

S. Bennett

0

0

0

2

17:50

26

+1

0

0

3

37%

10

V. Tarasenko

0

0

0

1

14:28

20

-1

0

0

1

-

13

S. Reinhart

1

0

1

2

21:42

27

+1

0

1

2

22%

15

A. Lundell

0

1

1

0

14:39

21

0

0

0

1

50%

16

A. Barkov

0

0

0

2

20:21

26

+1

0

0

1

83%

17

E. Rodrigues

0

1

1

1

16:09

24

+1

0

0

1

55%

19

M. Tkachuk

0

0

0

1

15:33

24

0

2

0

3

-

23

C. Verhaeghe

1

1

1

2

19:23

23

+2

0

2

0

-

27

E. Luostarinen

0

0

0

0

17:21

23

-1

0

2

2

-

82

K. Stenlund

0

0

0

0

9:08

14

0

0

0

2

25%

94

R. Lomberg

0

0

0

1

6:47

12

0

0

0

1

1

#

Defensemen

G

A

P

SOG

TOI

SHIFT

+/-

PIM

BLK

HITS

FO%

5

A. Ekblad

0

0

0

0

23:04

24

-1

0

2

1

0

7

D. Kulikov

0

1

1

1

15:06

20

0

0

0

1

0

42

G. Forsling

0

0

0

1

23:45

25

-1

0

1

1

0

62

B. Montour

0

0

0

0

20:51

25

+1

0

3

1

0

77

N. Mikkola

0

0

0

2

17:25

26

+1

0

2

3

0

91

O. Ekman-Larsson

0

0

0

0

16:37

21

+1

0

0

5

0

#

Goalies

SV

SA

SV%

GA

TOI

41

A. Stolarz

0

0

0

0

0

72

S. Bobrovsky

23

24

.958

1

60:00

