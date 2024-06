Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Which 2024 Stanley Cup Final team has more Canadian players?

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will be playing their final contest of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals season 2023-24. The Game 7 will take place on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The puck drop is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET.

But do you know how many Canadian players are playing on each team? Edmonton Oilers have a total of 27 Canadians on their roster, according to ESPN. On the other hand, the Florida Panthers' roster includes a total of 14 players.

This list includes some top Canadian players like Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Sam Bennett, Adam Henrique, Corey Perry, etc.

Canadian players in Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers roster

Here's a list of all 27 players on the Edmonton Oilers roster who are from Canada:

Center

Xavier Bourgault - 54 - L'Islet, CAN

Sam Carrick - 39 - Markham, CAN

Sam Gagner - 89 - London, CAN

Adam Henrique - 19 - Brantford, CAN

Raphael Lavoie - 62 - Chambly, CAN

Connor McDavid - 97 - Richmond Hill, CAN

Ryan McLeod - 71 - Mississauga, CAN

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - 93 - Burnaby, CAN

Lane Pederson - 26 - Saskatoon, CAN

Derek Ryan - 10 - Spokane, WA

Left Wing

Warren Foegele - 37 - Markham, CAN

James Hamblin - 57 - Edmonton, CAN

Dylan Holloway - 55 - Calgary, CAN

Zach Hyman - 18 - Toronto, CAN

Right Wing

Connor Brown - 28 - Toronto, CAN

Corey Perry - 90 - Peterborough, CAN

Defense

Evan Bouchard - 2 - Oakville, CAN

Cody Ceci - 5 - Ottawa, CAN

Vincent Desharnais - 73 - Laval, CAN

Brett Kulak - 27 - Edmonton, CAN

Darnell Nurse - 25 - Hamilton, CAN

Troy Stecher - 51 - Richmond, CAN

Goalies

Ryan Fanti - 24 - Thunder Bay, CAN

Calvin Pickard - 30 - Moncton, CAN

Olivier Rodrigue - 35 - Chicoutimi, CAN

Stuart Skinner - 74 - Edmonton, CAN

The 14 players on the Florida Panthers roster who are from Canada include:

Centers

Sam Bennett - 9 - Holland Landing, CAN

Nick Cousins - 21 - Belleville, CAN

Steven Lorentz - 18 - Waterloo, CAN

Sam Reinhart - 13 - Vancouver, CAN

Evan Rodrigues - 17 - Toronto, CAN

Carter Verhaeghe - 23 - Toronto, CAN

Left Wing

Jonah Gadjovich - 12 - Whitby, CAN

Ryan Lomberg - 94 - Richmond Hill, CAN

Right Wing

Justin Sourdif - 24 - Richmond, CAN

Defense

Mike Benning - 44- St. Albert, CAN

Aaron Ekblad - 5 - Belle River, CAN

Josh Mahura - 28 - St. Albert, CAN

Brandon Montour - 62 - Brantford, CAN

Goalie

Evan Cormier - 34 - Bowmanville, CAN