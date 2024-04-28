Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 28th 2024

The excitement in the NHL playoffs continues as the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of the First Round at the Crypto.com Arena.

With the Oilers leading the series 2-1, hockey fans are eager to see if the Kings can even score or if the Oilers will extend their lead.

Game Details:

Teams: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings Round and Game: Round 1, Game 4

Round 1, Game 4 Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch:

If you're looking to catch the game live, tune in to Bally Sports on Sunday, April 28th, at 10:30 PM ET. For viewers preferring online streaming, Fubo offers a free option to watch the game, ensuring you don't miss any of the intense playoff action.

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Hulu, Fubo (Offers free trial)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

The Edmonton Oilers have showcased their offensive prowess throughout the series. Led by star player Connor McDavid, who boasts an impressive 32 goals and 100 assists, the Oilers have been a force to be reckoned with.

In the previous commanding 6-1 victory, Zach Hyman's two goals played a crucial role in securing the Oilers' lead in the series.

On the other side, the Los Angeles Kings are determined to turn the tide. Players like Adrian Kempe, who has scored 28 goals with 47 assists, and Viktor Arvidsson, with four goals and five assists in the last 10 games, are key contributors to the Kings' offensive strategy.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Recent Performances and Injuries

In their last 10 games, the Kings have gone 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals per game. Meanwhile, the Oilers are 5-3-2, with an average of 4.1 goals per game.

Both teams enter Game 4 with relatively few injuries. The Kings will be without Pheonix Copley, who is out for the season due to a knee injury. The Oilers have no players listed on the injury report, providing them with a full-strength lineup.

As the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings gear up for Game 4, the stakes are high, with each team vying for a crucial victory.

With star players on both sides delivering standout performances, fans can expect an exhilarating clash on the ice. Whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, get ready for an unforgettable night of NHL playoff hockey.