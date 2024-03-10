Edmonton Oilers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

The Edmonton Oilers will play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at the PPG Paints Arena. The game will be broadcast on TNT and MAX. The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM KMOX and WESA 90.5 Pittsburgh's NPR News.

The Edmonton Oilers have a 38-21-3 record after losing their last game 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres. The Oilers have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins (28-26-8) lost 5-1 to the Boston Bruins in their last matchup. The Penguins have won one of their past three games.

Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod - Leon Draisaitl - Warren Foegele

Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark - Sam Carrick - Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Vincent Desharnais

Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci

Goalies

Calvin Pickard - Stuart Skinner

Injuries

No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Calvin Pickard

Calvin Pickard is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 13

Wins: 8

Losses: 4

Draws: 0

Goals Conceded: 31

Goals Per Game: 2.45

Shots Against: 341

Save Percentage: .909

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 25 seconds

Pittsburgh Penguins’ projected lineups

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi - Lars Eller - Emil Bemstrom

Jonathan Gruden - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

Defensemen

Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Kris Letang

Ryan Graves - John Ludvig

Goalies

Tristan Jarry - Alex Nedeljkovic

Injuries

Jansen Harkins (upper body)

Drew O’Connor (concussion)

Bryan Rust (upper body)

Matt Nieto (knee)

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins - Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Penguins. Here are his key stats this season:

Games Played: 43

Wins: 18

Losses: 20

Draws: 4

Goals Conceded: 106

Goals Per Game: 2.68

Shots Against: 1156

Save Percentage: .908

Shutouts: 6

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 15 seconds