  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Edmonton Oilers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

Edmonton Oilers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 10th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 10, 2024 14:35 GMT
Edmonton Oilers v Pittsburgh Penguins
Edmonton Oilers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

The Edmonton Oilers will play against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST at the PPG Paints Arena. The game will be broadcast on TNT and MAX. The contest can be heard on 630 CHED AM KMOX and WESA 90.5 Pittsburgh's NPR News.

The Edmonton Oilers have a 38-21-3 record after losing their last game 3-2 to the Buffalo Sabres. The Oilers have won three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins (28-26-8) lost 5-1 to the Boston Bruins in their last matchup. The Penguins have won one of their past three games.

Edmonton Oilers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
  • Ryan McLeod - Leon Draisaitl - Warren Foegele
  • Evander Kane - Adam Henrique - Corey Perry
  • Mattias Janmark - Sam Carrick - Connor Brown

Defensemen

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Vincent Desharnais
  • Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci

Goalies

  • Calvin Pickard - Stuart Skinner

Injuries

  • No reported injuries

Edmonton Oilers starting goalie

Edmonton Oilers - Calvin Pickard
Edmonton Oilers - Calvin Pickard

Calvin Pickard is expected to start for the Oilers. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 13
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 4
  • Draws: 0
  • Goals Conceded: 31
  • Goals Per Game: 2.45
  • Shots Against: 341
  • Save Percentage: .909
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 58 minutes and 25 seconds

Pittsburgh Penguins’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Michael Bunting - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell
  • Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Valtteri Puustinen
  • Jesse Puljujarvi - Lars Eller - Emil Bemstrom
  • Jonathan Gruden - Noel Acciari - Jeff Carter

Defensemen

  • Marcus Pettersson - Erik Karlsson
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Kris Letang
  • Ryan Graves - John Ludvig

Goalies

  • Tristan Jarry - Alex Nedeljkovic

Injuries

  • Jansen Harkins (upper body)
  • Drew O’Connor (concussion)
  • Bryan Rust (upper body)
  • Matt Nieto (knee)

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins - Tristan Jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins - Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is expected to start for the Penguins. Here are his key stats this season:

  • Games Played: 43
  • Wins: 18
  • Losses: 20
  • Draws: 4
  • Goals Conceded: 106
  • Goals Per Game: 2.68
  • Shots Against: 1156
  • Save Percentage: .908
  • Shutouts: 6
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 15 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?