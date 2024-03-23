Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Reports for March 23 | 2023-24 NHL Season

The Edmonton Oilers face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Saturday. The game will start at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Oilers have been on fire lately, with an overall record of 42-21-4. They're no slouches on the road, boasting a solid 19-13-1 away game record. What's impressive is their knack for making the most out of power-play situations, as shown by their 17-7-1 record in those games.

Connor McDavid has been an absolute beast with 26 goals and 86 assists, driving the team forward.

The Maple Leafs are coming into this matchup strong, with an overall record of 39-20-9. They've been pretty solid on their home turf with an 18-12-3 record. One of their key strengths has been their ability to keep penalties in check, which has paid off with a 21-7-1 record in games with fewer penalties than their opponents.

Auston Matthews is unstoppable, with an impressive 57 goals and 32 assists, leading the charge for Toronto.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Reports for March 23

Toronto Maple Leafs: Injury Report

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the unluckiest teams this season, with nine players on the IR/LTIR.

Tyler Bertuzzi (LW) is day-to-day with an illness. Mitchell Marner (RW) is out until at least March 26 due to an ankle injury. Ilya Lyubushkin (D) is expected back by March 24 after an illness. Ryan Reaves (RW) has an eye issue and is day-to-day. Calle Jarnkrok (C) and Mark Giordano (D) are on IR with April 8 and March 26 return dates, respectively.

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS INJURY Tyler Bertuzzi LW Day-to-Day Illness Mitchell Marner RW Out until at least Mar 26 Ankle Ilya Lyubushkin D Out until at least Mar 24 Illness Ryan Reaves RW Day-to-Day Eye Calle Jarnkrok C IR. Out until at least Apr 8 Upper Body Mark Giordano D IR. Out until at least Mar 26 Concussion John Klingberg D IR. Out until at least Apr 19 Hip Matt Murray G IR. Out until at least May 7 Hip Jake Muzzin D IR. Out until at least Sep 15 Neck

What happened to Mitch Marner?

Mitchell Marner's out for the upcoming games against Edmonton and Carolina due to his ankle injury, as confirmed by Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe. Marner's been making progress and hitting the ice, but he'll need at least two more games off. Max Domi is filling in for him on the top line with Auston Matthews for now.

Edmonton Oilers: Injury Report

In terms of injury, the Edmonton Oilers have been fortunate with no injuries until last week. However, Vincent Desharnais got injured in a recent game against the Colorado Avalanche. Connor McDavid was injured earlier in the season, but since his return, he has been performing well.

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS INJURY Vincent Desharnais D Questionable Hand

What happened to Vincent Desharnais?

Vincent Desharnais messed up his hand during a scrap with Josh Manson from the Colorado Avalanche matchup on Saturday. He sat out the third period and got checked out the next day. So far this season, he's got just one goal and nine points in 63 games. The Edmonton Oilers snagged him in the seventh round during the 2016 NHL draft.