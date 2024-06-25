"Edmonton's downfall" "Unlucky charm" - NHL fans bemoan Corey Perry's misfortunes as he becomes first player to lose 4 out of 5 Stanley Cup Finals

NHL fans on social media expressed discontent as veteran Corey Perry became the first player to lose four out of five Stanley Cup Finals with four different teams.

On Monday night, the Edmonton Oilers fell short to the Florida Panthers in Game 7, enduring a narrow 2-1 defeat. The outcome of the game extended the Stanley Cup drought for Canadian teams, including Perry's ongoing quest for the Cup.

Although Corey Perry has won a Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks, since leaving the organization in 2019, the 39-year-old New Liskeard, Ontario, native has faced four consecutive defeats in the final each year.

Here's what NHL fans on X/Twitter had to say after Corey Perry lost yet another Stanley Cup Final.

"Knew this was Edmonton’s downfall"



"Unlucky charm"

"The Leafs should go after him...this way they can at least make it to the Stanley Cup Finals," one shared a piece of advice for the Maple Leafs.

Here are the other top reactions on X.

"As an Avs fan, I hate to say this, but I feel bad for the guy. He’s obviously a good hockey player. I really thought this was his year"

"Now that he broke the record maybe he'll decide to win," another tweeted.

"Just gotta sign him to you get to the cup final then stick him to the bench maybe then you'll win," one jokingly said.

Corey Perry isn't thinking of retiring yet

Corey Perry was drafted No. 28 overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2003 NHL draft. He achieved Stanley Cup success with the Ducks in 2007 and was also recognized with the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player in 2011.

The 2023-24 season marked Perry's 19th season in the NHL, and played for the Edmonton Oilers, making them his sixth team after stints with the Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Anaheim Ducks.

While many would think Perry played his last in the NHL, the 39-year-old veteran confidently made a declaration of his determination to continue playing after this.

"Uh, no," Perry replied after the last practice of the 2023-24 season Sunday. "I've got more in me. I've got lots more in me — five more years. "What's so funny? I feel like I'm 25"

Perry joined the Edmonton Oilers back in November after the Chicago Blackhawks let go of him from his contract under undisclosed circumstances.

He was part of the Oilers playoff run and racked up three points through a goal and two assists in 19 post-season games. He has accumulated 127 points in 215 career playoff games.