Edmonton sportscaster names Oilers offseason addition as underrated signing

Edmonton sportscaster Dustin Nielson named the Oilers’ hiring of Paul McFarland as assistant coach as the team’s most underrated offseason move.

Nielson highlighted the Oilers’ busy offseason, which included shedding cap space, moving veterans, and signing Isaac Howard, while noting fan excitement and ongoing questions about Connor McDavid’s extension and the goaltending situation.

However, he emphasized McFarland’s hiring as the standout move. After speaking with McFarland, Nielson described him as eager to work despite the organization’s fatigue from back-to-back Stanley Cup runs.

During a segment on SportsCentre with Jay Onrait, Nielson said:

"This guy is the winner of the offseason: Paul McFarland, just hired as an assistant coach. Had a chance to chat with him yesterday morning. He's super excited. It was actually funny because he said everybody else in the organization is tired of hockey right now. Back-to-back Cup runs. They just want to chill for the summer, and this guy is like, I'm ready to get to work."

Nielson believes McFarland's role could restore the Oilers' power play, calling the hiring the best acquisition in the NHL this summer.

"He's been handed the keys to a power play that's been the best in the league for over half a decade. So, he might tweak a few things here or there, but I mean, Connor McDavid to Leon Draisaitl on a one-timer, Connor McDavid skating around, finding Bouchard one-timer, finding Zach Hyman in front of the net. I think this guy kind of low-key ended up with the best job of anybody in the league all summer," he added.

Paul McFarland was hired by the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant coach on Monday as part of a coaching staff overhaul.

He is expected to focus on running the team's power play, leveraging his experience from previous NHL roles with the Florida Panthers (2017-19), Toronto Maple Leafs (2019-20), and Seattle Kraken (2021-24).

Most recently, McFarland served as head coach of the WHL's Calgary Hitmen in the 2024-25 season, leading them to a 45-17-3-3 record.

Analyst makes bold prediction regarding Oilers captain Connor McDavid winning Stanley Cup

During an appearance on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, NHL analyst Gene Principe shared his insights on how McDavid is on a path to win the Stanley Cup, similar to Wayne Gretzky in the 1980s.

“It’s the evolution of a guy people are comparing with Wayne Gretzky… I think we just had this dream sequence that the Oilers were going to win and be like ’84, ’85, you know, they lost in ’83. They came back to win in ’84, against the same team just like the Oilers did back then," Principe said.

“I firmly believe, like Wayne, he’s going to win Stanley Cups, as well," he added.

Connor McDavid has been with the Edmonton Oilers for a decade. He and the Oilers have faced back-to-back defeats to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals. They lost in seven games in 2024 and six games in 2025.

