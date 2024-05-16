Elias Pettersson breaks his silence after being called out by Rick Tocchet post Game 4 loss

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has struggled this postseason. He’s registered one goal and four points in ten playoff games.

Pettersson’s lackluster performance prompted Canucks coach Rick Tocchet to call him out publicly after the team's disappointing Game 4 loss, stating per Sportsnet:

"He needs to get going, I don’t know what else to say."

Tocchet would go on to expand his comments beyond Elias Pettersson, saying:

"We need five or six guys to get going here. I mean, it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs – with some guys, I don’t know if they thought it wasn’t the playoffs. We can’t play with 12 guys. Some guys are playing pause hockey, and you can’t win if you have five or six passengers."

Tocchet's post-game comments prompted Pettersson to respond:

"I want to be the difference maker."

Pettersson was a difference-maker during the regular season. He scored 34 goals and tallied 89 points while playing all 82 games. However, his offensive numbers have dried up during the regular season.

Pettersson admitted his lackluster performance by saying:

"We all need to be better." He added, “And mostly myself, I know I can be better.”

When asked by reporters about the possible lack of support around him, Pettersson replied:

"Yeah, maybe it could. But also, at the end of the day, I can only focus on what I do."

Pettersson will need to bring his A-game in game 5 against Edmonton if the Canucks are to advance to the Conference Finals. Canucks fans hope Pettersson can figure out what's been plaguing him the last few weeks.

Elias Pettersson: the focus of criticism

Elias Pettersson’s subpar performance thus far this postseason has prompted NHL analysts to question his play. Insider Craig Button recently tweeted the following comment:

"He has fallen so far below what he’s capable of doing."

Button’s comments underscore the importance of Elias Pettersson to the Vancouver Canucks. His lack of offensive production has placed Pettersson in the crosshairs of fans and analysts.

But just how bad has it been for Pettersson?

Button pointed out the following stats on TSN's "The Smokehouse," hinting at a possible cause for Pettersson's struggles:

"When you consider that 55% of the goals scored in the playoffs are from the inner slot, that tells you a story because Elias Pettersson's inner slot shots, nothing, zero. "

Button's comments shed valuable insight into what seems to be ailing Pettersson's performance thus far this postseason.

Pettersson will need to be the difference-maker in game 5. The Canucks have a home-ice advantage for this crucial tilt. The winner will be in the driver’s seat while the loser will need to battle back to force a game 7.