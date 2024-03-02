Elias Pettersson contract extension: Canucks star bags massive eight-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks finally inked a monumental eight-year contract extension with forward Elias Pettersson. The announcement was made through the official X handle of the Vancouver Canucks, with General Manager Patrik Allvin confirming the agreement.

"Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the club has agreed to terms with forward Elias Pettersson on an eight-year contract."

NHL insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff clarified the news on X, revealing the staggering figures:

"#Canucks sign superstar Elias Pettersson: 8 years x $11.6 million."

The deal, worth a staggering $92.8 million, ensures that Pettersson remains an integral part of the Canucks' lineup for the foreseeable future.

Pettersson's exceptional talent has been on full display throughout the season, with the 25-year-old forward showcasing his offensive prowess in 62 games, amassing an impressive 29 goals and 75 points.

Speaking on the significance of the signing, Patrik Allvin said (Via TSN):

“This is a very important signing for the Vancouver Canucks. Elias is one of the top players in the National Hockey League and is a key member of our leadership group. We know his best days are ahead of him and with his high end skill and desire to be the best, we look forward to seeing Elias succeed and grow."

The extension comes on the heels of Pettersson's stellar performance last season, where he achieved career highs of 39 goals and 63 assists, surpassing the 100-point milestone for the first time in his NHL career. This remarkable feat marked his second consecutive 30-goal season, following a notable 32-goal campaign in 2021-22.

More on Elias Pettersson's performance in the league

Originally drafted fifth overall by the Canucks in the 2017 NHL Draft, the Sundsvall, Sweden, native wasted no time making an impact in the league. He burst onto the scene during the 2018-19 season, capturing the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year with an impressive stat line of 28 goals and 38 assists in 71 games.

Pettersson maintained his performance in subsequent seasons. With four All-Star appearances under his belt and an average of more than a point per game over his six-season NHL career, Pettersson has cemented his status as one of the league's premier talents.

As the Canucks look ahead to a future brimming with promise, securing Pettersson's services for the long term represents a significant milestone.