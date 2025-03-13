Elias Pettersson makes his feeling known about captain Quinn Hughes return in Canucks 4–3 thrilling shootout win against Flames

Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson opened up about the return of team captain Quinn Hughes to the ice. Hughes had missed four games for the Canucks since suffering an upper-body injury on Mar. 1.

Ad

The Canucks edged the Calgary flames in a 4–3 shootout win on Wednesday. During the postgame media session, Pettersson was all praise for the Canucks defenseman when a reporter asked him about the latter taking the ice despite not being fully fit.

“That’s my captain,” Pettersson said. “ I don’t know if he’s at 100 per cent. Probably shouldn’t say that. He clocked in almost 30 minutes playing time today and just shows what type of player he is and what a motor or engine he has.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hughes has suffered multiple injuries this season. Due to an undisclosed injury, he couldn't play for Team USA in February's 4 Nations Face-Off best-on-best tournament. He played three games after recovering but suffered another injury against the Seattle Kraken on Mar. 1.

Hughes skated with the team for the first time since then on Tuesday and played on Wednesday. Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said part of the reason Hughes was rushed back despite a lack of practice was because the end of the regular season was approaching.

Ad

Quinn Hughes hails Elias Pettersson’s performance in win against Calgary Flames

With their win, the Canucks drew level with the Calgary Flames in the hunt for a wild card spot in the playoffs. Pettersson scored a goal and had an assist in the game. Quinn Hughes lauded the star center’s performance in a postgame press conference.

"I mean, really happy for him," Hughes said. "Took a lot of crap this year. We obviously need him at this point in time with 17 games left. And he showed up today, brought his A-game, and we’re going to continue to need him to do that."

Ad

Pettersson scored the game-tying goal before Conor Garland netted the shootout winner. Hughes praised the team and also talked about his fitness.

"Obviously a really important game," Hughes said, via NHL. "A very excited group. Individually, really fun to get back into the swing of things and feel confident in my body. A big win tonight. Really excited for our team. We've just got to keep climbing."

The Canucks are set to play back-to-back games against the Chicago Blackhawks and the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday and Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama