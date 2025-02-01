The Vancouver Canucks traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers, ending their month-long dressing room drama involving Elias Pettersson. The trade includes centre Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini and a conditional first-round pick for 2025.

Pettersson’s relationship with Miller was tense, leading to a slew of rumors. The Canucks president said that it didn’t seem like a solution would keep the two together.

“I felt like for a long time that there was a solution here because everybody has worked on it, including the parties involved,” Jim Rutherford said to the Globe and Mail on Tuesday. “But it only gets resolved for a short period of time...”

Ultimately, the trade happened, and the drama is put to rest. Elias Pettersson was asked about the added pressure to lead the team without Miller after the Dallas Stars game on Friday.

Pettersson said:

"Yeah, of course. I mean, but I'm on this I want that pressure, and means so I want that pressure, and it's up to me to take it."

Miller had a strong 2022-2023 season, scoring 37 goals and getting 103 points. But this season, he was struggled with 9 goals and 26 points. He had to take a personal leave of absence earlier in the season, missing 10 games and it intensified Miller-Pettersson rift rumors.

However despite Miller's trade, it seems the locker room issues aren't going to stop. Frank Seravalli on SN960 said:

"A lot of players on Vancouver are very upset about the Miller trade, and that this wasn't the move they wanted"

Quinn Hughes talked about J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson trade drama resulting in Miller's trade

Quinn Hughes talked about the noise around J.T. Miller-Elias Pettersson rift but praised his time with him. Hughes, espressed sadness to see Miller go.

"A lot of noise the last couple weeks and months, but to see him go, he's a heck of a hockey player and I enjoyed playing with him for the six years that I had," Hughes said, per NHL.com, "Obviously, we wish him the best."

Hughes wished Miller the best and noted the challenges both faced. Hughes said that the team will miss Miller’s competitive play but must focus on the players they have now.

"I think it's just been a lot of noise. For [Miller], too, it's been a lot on him. I think he's looking forward to a fresh start. We're obviously going to miss him here," Hughes said.

Now, it's time for Elias Pettersson to take the Canucks' offensive pressure against the Red Wings on Sunday.

