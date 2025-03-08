Elias Pettersson scored a power-play goal in the Vancouver Canucks’ 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Friday. His one-timer from the left circle gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead. It was his first goal in 16 games and second in 2025.

After the game, Pettersson spoke about the loud reaction from the fans.

"No, it means a lot. Just love from the fans. I never take it for granted and yeah, I liked the chants." Pettersson said.

The Canucks had struggled in the third period recently, but they held on this time. Kiefer Sherwood scored the game-winner with 3:45 left. Teddy Blueger added an empty-net goal in the final minute and goaltender Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves.

Elias Pettersson admitted he made “too many soft plays” in the second period but was happy with the win.

"Definitely. It's been some late-game losses. It was nice to be on the other side of it today,” he said. “I think we deserve it. We played a good game, and I'm very happy for these two points."

When asked about his effort in shooting more, Pettersson agreed about prioritizing shooting more. Pettersson also praised Filip Hronek, who had two assists with Quinn Hughes out.

“He’s been amazing for us. Keeps making plays, playing hard, playing a lot of minutes,” Pettersson said.

With the trade deadline over, Pettersson believes in the team’s chances.

“We got a good opportunity here to do something good,” he said. “Just gonna take it day by day and play good hockey.”

Elias Pettersson talked about Canucks coach Rick Tocchet's comments

Previously, Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet praised Elias Pettersson’s preparation after Vancouver’s 3-2 win over Anaheim on Wednesday. He liked how Pettersson took responsibility for his struggles and focused on improving.

"Yeah, I just thought his preparation the last couple of days was good,” Tocchet said to media. “... I’ve liked his last couple of days. I like that he owned up to some stuff with you guys..."

When asked about Tocchet’s praise on Friday, Pettersson talked about his underperformance this season.

"Obviously, like I said the other day, I'm not perfect," Pettersson said. "Obviously, it hasn’t been my best season, but I can't change it. I’m just trying to get better every day. And today was a good day. We got a win, had a goal, and good practice tomorrow and get ready for Sunday."

Since signing an eight-year, $92.8 million contract in March 2024, Elias Pettersson's production has dropped with 36 points in 56 games this season.

