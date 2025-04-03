"Elias Pettersson is not a Rick Tocchet guy": Canucks insider reveals rumblings on $92,800,000 forward's work ethic amid potential return from injury

Elias Pettersson's injury has raised questions, but his fit under Canucks coach Rick Tocchet is a bigger topic. Insiders Jamie Dodd and Thomas Drance talked with Donnie and Dhali about Tocchet’s comments on injured players.

Dhali said that Pettersson might not be the type of player Tocchet prefers, which started a debate, especially as Pettersson missed games, while Nils Hoglander was eager to return.

Pettersson is in the first season of an eight-year, $92.8 million contract. He missed the final four games of the Canucks’ road trip with an upper-body injury. Tocchet said that the injury happened in a battle along the boards.

"It was a corner on a battle," Tocchet said after Tuesday's practice.

He added that Pettersson had skated lightly but felt discomfort.

"Skated, I think once or twice didn't skate that hard, a little bit of discomfort," Tocchet added.

The coach listed Pettersson as day-to-day but hinted that he expects him back soon. Filip Chytil’s return remains uncertain due to concussion symptoms. Hoglander, also injured on the road trip, wore a non-contact jersey but was eager to play.

The conversation shifted when Dhali questioned if Pettersson fits Tocchet’s style. He pointed out that Tocchet, a tough player, values effort and accountability. Dhali suggested that Tocchet might not see Pettersson as the right fit.

"A lot of people tell me that Elias Pettersson is just not a Rick Tocchet type guy. You look at the way Tocchet played the game, that Canadian kid, good you know. And you know, Rick Tocchet played the game where every coach loved him. He played an honest game. He never cheated on effort. Never cheated on anything," Dhali said.

Dhali also mentioned that Pettersson skated before the team on Wednesday, possibly dealing with a wrist or arm issue.

Vancouver Canucks lose 5-0 to the Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks lost 5-0 to the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Arena on Wednesday, falling to their third straight loss.

Michael Eyssimont scored at 16:42 of the first period after Jake DeBrusk had lost the puck in the neutral zone. Chandler Stephenson made it 2-0 at 9:49 of the second, scoring from a cross-ice pass by Andre Burakovsky.

Shane Wright netted at 16:00, shooting over Thatcher Demko’s glove from the left face-off dot. Burakovsky made it 4-0 at 8:55 of the third with a goal off Jared McCann’s pass before Adam Larsson scored an empty-net goal at 16:24.

The Vancouver Canucks have lost five of their past seven games and are eight points behind the St. Louis Blues in the playoff race.

