Elias Pettersson’s former Canucks teammate Elias Lindholm aired an encouraging message ahead of the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Pettersson has struggled to live up to expectations this NHL season. Through 49 games, the 24-year-old has scored just 11 goals and 34 points, far below the production Vancouver hoped to get from the talented young center.

The pressure and scrutiny have clearly weighed on Pettersson, who told reporters at training camp that offseason knee tendonitis threw off his preparations. He has also had a tough year, getting caught in a feud with ex-teammate J.T. Miller.

Lindholm, who has an eight-year, $52 million deal with Boston, sees the tournament as a chance for his former teammate to reset.

“He’s a good person. We all know what [kind of] player he can be and we’re going to need him to play some good hockey here for us.” Lindholm said, (per dailyhive.com)

"You can see now he's comfortable being around a lot of guys that he knows from before," Lindholm said recently. "I think this is a good reset for him, to come here."

Lindholm emphasized Pettersson's character:

“We’re going to see a different Pettersson during this tournament. He’s going to be a very good player for Vancouver when he comes back for sure.”

Sweden take on Canada in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Feb. 12.

Elias Pettersson addresses his struggles this NHL season

Elias Pettersson has been candid about the struggles he has faced this NHL season.

The Swedish forward acknowledged that his performances haven't been up to his usual standard, but he's determined to look ahead and focus on the future.

"It hasn't been my best season, but that's in the past," Pettersson said. "I'm just trying to look ahead. I'm very excited for [this tournament]."

Pettersson admitted that injury may have affected his play. However, he chose not to dwell on the past, preferring instead to concentrate on improving his game going forward.

"Yeah, maybe," Pettersson said when asked about the impact of his injury. "But then also that's in the past. (I'm) trying to not let the past affect me and how I'm doing and feeling today. I'm just trying to look ahead."

Despite the challenges, Elias Pettersson's focus is firmly on the future, and he's determined to show his best form in the upcoming tournament.

