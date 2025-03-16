Elias Pettersson has now scored four goals in his last five games to regain his scoring touch and help the Vancouver Canucks hold the second wild card spot in Western Conference, with 16 regular season games left.

When asked about his recent form, Pettersson responded with humor. NHL insider Noah Strang shared his reaction on X (formerly Twitter):

"Can you believe it?" Pettersson joked before saying he feels good about his game.

Elias Pettersson scored a goal in Vancouver’s 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. His wrist shot in the third period hit the post and bounced off the back bar, and it was given a goal only after a review confirmed it.

“I thought I saw the net behind the bar lift a little so I was pretty sure it was a goal,” Pettersson said, via NHL.com. “It feels good."

With his assist for Quinn Hughes's opener and his goal in the third period, Pettersson marked a second straight multi-point game.

Elias Pettersson has 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 60 games this season, with an 18:47 average ice time per game. Of the 41 points, 25 have led to wins and 16 in defeats.

Earlier this season, he faced criticism and media speculation about his rift with former teammate J.T. Miller, who was later traded. Despite this, Pettersson has stepped up when it matters the most for Canucks in their final push for playoffs.

Vancouver is currently fourth in the Pacific Division with a 31-24-11 record.

Elias Pettersson liked Canucks performance against Blackhawks

The Vancouver Canucks won against the Chicago Blackhawks with a three-goal early lead. Quinn Hughes scored first at 17:46 of the first period. Tyler Myers made it 2-0 just 35 seconds later. Garland added a third goal in the second period. Alex Vlasic scored for Chicago to make it 3-1.

"We were fired up,” Pettersson said about Canucks lead. “It was good to see. Other than the second period, I like our game and we just got to keep on building.”

Elias Pettersson scored early in the third to restore the three-goal lead. Wyatt Kaiser answered for Chicago, but Nils Åman and Suter scored eight seconds apart.

“It's definitely a boost for us,” Pettersson said, about Canucks 2nd six goal game this season.

The Canucks have won two games in a row and they will try to make it three against Utah on Sunday.

