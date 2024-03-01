Elias Pettersson trade rumors: Insider reports "advanced discussions" between Canucks and Hurricanes for $22,050,000 forward

Reports have emerged regarding advanced discussions between the Vancouver Canucks and the Carolina Hurricanes regarding a potential trade involving star forward Elias Pettersson. According to Elliotte Friedman's article in Sportsnet.ca, talks had progressed to a stage where both the Canucks organization and the player himself were confronted with critical decisions about the trajectory of their relationship. Pettersson is still in the midst of his $22,050,000 post-RFA contract.

Friedman's sources told him that the discussions between the two teams had reached a pivotal juncture, prompting both the Canucks and Pettersson to evaluate their respective positions. Ultimately, the Canucks opted to pursue another attempt at extending Pettersson's contract, signaling their commitment to retaining the talented forward.

Elias Pettersson, aware of the looming possibility of a trade, authorized his agents, Pat Brisson and JP Barry, to resume negotiations, despite his previous inclination to delay contract talks until the offseason. Earlier in the season, multiple sources reported that Pettersson was keen to push his contract negotiations until the end of the season.

Should the Vancouver Canucks wait until the end of the season to extend Elias Pettersson's contract against best practices?

While no extension has been finalized as of yet, there appears to be significant momentum towards reaching an agreement. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that discussions were progressing positively, potentially providing the Canucks with much-needed clarity regarding their future salary cap situation ahead of the looming trade deadline.

The prolonged negotiations between the Canucks and Pettersson have been a focal point throughout the season. Reports even suggested that the franchise had offered the young forward a contract that would make him the highest-paid player in team history, easily surpassing what Roberto Luongo signed for over a decade ago to remain a Vancouver Canuck.

However, Elias Pettersson's initial reluctance to commit to an extension had created uncertainty for both parties, although everything suggests Pettersson intends to be a Canuck regardless.

With Pettersson's contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Canucks were keen to avoid the risk of their prized asset reaching unrestricted free agency. Securing his long-term future in Vancouver has become a top priority for the organization, underscoring Pettersson's importance as a cornerstone player for the franchise. The organization is obviously concerned about losing a top player in free agency for nothing, despite their place in the standings.

As discussions continue to progress, the hockey world eagerly awaits further developments, with the potential extension of Elias Pettersson poised to have significant implications for both the Vancouver Canucks and the broader landscape of the NHL.