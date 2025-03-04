The blockbuster trade that sent J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers has left many Vancouver Canucks fans brooding on social media.

Ad

According to reports, there was a potential rift between Miller and Elias Pettersson for months, leading the Canucks to make the difficult decision to trade one of them. Miller was traded to the Rangers in January.

While many hoped that the trade would help Pettersson regain his form, the opposite has happened.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A stat posted by Spittin' Chiclets on Monday had fans on X(formerly Twitter) expressing their disappointment. The post suggested that since the trade, J.T. Miller has recorded more points (14) with the Rangers than Elias Pettersson has shots (8) with the Canucks.

One tweeted:

"Oh what a disaster it is."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"Traded the wrong guy."

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

"One guy has Sherwood/Boeser as linemates and the other has Panarin/Zibanejad and people are shocked which one has more points lmao," a third fan opined.

"The second Miller fought at the 4 nations was the moment this was solidified. Who do you want leading your team? Battle beside? It’s Miller 10 out of 10 times," another wrote.

Ad

"I know its easy to say now. But i think i would have traded EP for whatever and kept Miller. EP for whatever reason doesn't seem to care out there. Sucks for Canucks fans but Rutherford screwed up that one," one X user opined.

"They did but I don’t think they had much control over that outcome. Happy for JT’s success in NY. Miss him in Vancouver. Praying for a sequel to the 94 cup in the next couple of years," another chimed in.

Ad

Elias Pettersson has gone pointless in four games. He has accumulated 35 points through 11 goals and 24 assists in 54 games. On the other hand, J.T. Miller has racked up 49 points through 16 goals and 33 assists in 51 games split with the Canucks and Rangers.

J.T. Miller scored as Rangers shutout rivals Islanders

On Monday, the New York Rangers shut out their rivals, the New York Islanders, 4-0 at Madison Square Garden. The win helped the Rangers level their points (66) with the Detroit Red Wings for a wild card spot in the East.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Will Cuylle, J.T. Miller and Artemi Panarin all accumulated two points while Igor Shesterkin made 21 saves between the pipes. The Rangers host the Washington Capitals next on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama