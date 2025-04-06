Eliotte Friedman claims $100,000,000 forward's potential return hinges on Oilers’ standings

Connor McDavid’s return to the lineup could depend on the Edmonton Oilers’ spot in the standings. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman shared this update during Saturday’s Hockey Night in Canada.

Ad

Connor McDavid has been out since March 20. He was injured after a collision with Josh Morrissey in a game against Winnipeg. Since then, he has been skating regularly. Friedman said McDavid continued to skate during the Oilers’ trip and has looked good on the ice.

The Oilers had hoped to bring him back sometime in the middle or late part of next week. But their 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday changed the situation. They are now four points behind L.A. for second place in the division.

Ad

Trending

"You know, we’ll see. The Oilers, they're four points behind the Kings. Does that change the way they kind of look at his return? You know he wants to come back as quick as possible. But he looks good. And, again, looks like mid to late this week was the target. Depending on whether the result changes anything.

Ad

"Now, before the Oilers played in Los Angeles today, McDavid skated, as he continued to do on the trip. Just going out there every day, it's been consistent about it. And, you know, I think the word is mid to late next week was the target," Friedman said.

Ad

Friedman said Edmonton could rethink McDavid’s return based on this gap. The team wants him back soon, but they may now wait. His health is the top priority, especially with the playoffs coming.

McDavid is in the seventh year of his eight-year contract worth $100 million. The deal has a $12.5 million cap hit. He will be 29 years old when it ends after the 2025–26 season. The Edmonton are now under pressure as both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are out.

Ad

Corey Perry talked about Oilers' struggle in McDavid and Draisaitl's absence

Leon Draisaitl missed the game against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Connor McDavid was also out with his lower-body injury. Oilers forward Corey Perry talked about the team's struggles in McDavid and Draisaitl's absence.

"You take two of the best players in the world, you take ‘em out of our lineup, I mean, it is what it is," Perry said, via NHL.com. "They’re the best players in the world for a reason. We had some chances. We couldn’t sustain pressure."

Ad

Without their top two stars, Edmonton struggled to create offense. Kevin Fiala and Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Kings in the second period. Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal in the third. Edmonton had a goal overturned due to an offside review.

Draisaitl is unlikely to play Monday against Anaheim but is expected back before the playoffs. He has 52 goals and 106 points in 71 games this season. Currently, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Adam Henrique are filling in as top centers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama