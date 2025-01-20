Elias Pettersson reveals whether he wants to play for Vancouver Canucks amid ongoing drama with J.T. Miller: Reports

The ongoing drama between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller appears to be closing in on a resolution. It was reported over the weekend that Miller almost became a New York Ranger. The deal fell apart at the last minute, although the expectation is that a trade out of Vancouver is inevitable.

This leaves questions about Pettersson's future with the team. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman said in December that the Canucks were considering all options including trading both players. However, it appears that Petersson will remain in Vancouver for now.

Friedman provided an update involving the two Canucks star forwards on Monday's edition of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast."

"The Canucks sent a note warning teams about tampering, saying that, look, nobody is allowed to talk to any of our players without our permission in advance," Friedman said (0:55). "I believe now at this time, some teams do have permission to talk to Miller, not sure who it is, but I've heard that there are some teams that have been granted permission to him.

"And the other situation we're all watching in Vancouver is Elias Pettersson. I heard this week that Pettersson, who does not have no trade protection yet, has told the Canucks he would like to stay and I think that their preference is to do that."

It makes sense for the Canucks to prioritize keeping Pettersson, the younger player with extremely high upside. It remains to be seen when and where Miller will be headed for the next chapter of his NHL career.

Elias Pettersson has struggled to produce offensively upon return from injury

Elias Pettersson has recorded just one point (zero goals, one assist) in five games since returning from an undisclosed injury. He missed six games with an ailment he sustained on Dec. 23 against San Jose.

Pettersson has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 39 games this season. His 0.744 points per game to begin the 2024-25 campaign is the lowest of his NHL career. His next lowest rate came during the 2021-22 season at 0.81, although he only played 26 games.

Vancouver will need its No. 1 center to step up his production, especially if they part ways with J.T. Miller. Pettersson has looked more engaged physically and defensively in his return from injury, but the Canucks expect more than that as they pay him $11,600,000 per season.

Pettersson and the Canucks are back in action on Tuesday when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Arena, The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST.

