Elliott Friedman gives probable solution to Sidney Crosby’s participation at the 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL insider Elliott Friedman discussed Sidney Crosby’s possible participation in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Crosby missed Pittsburgh Pittsburgh’s 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday due to an upper-body injury. His status for the tournament is uncertain.

On Saturday headlines, on Saturday. Friedman said that the decision will be up to Crosby, which the Penguins are going to support.

"Is Sidney Crosby going to play? He didn't play tonight against Philadelphia, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have said that this is his call, like obviously, Sidney Crosby being who he is and what he's done for this franchise," Friedman said. "They have said, if you want to play in this, it's your decision, and we will support it."

Elliotte Friedman said that Sidney Crosby wants to be sure he can play at a high level before committing. Friedman believes even a 50% Crosby would still be better than most players, but he has high standards.

"Now, under the impression that what Crosby is deciding, and I think he wants to play, is, can he be himself or close enough to himself that he will play," Friedman said.

"He does have a certain expectation of himself, and I think he wants to believe that he can be at or near that level before he commits."

One option Friedman discussed is skipping Canada’s first game against Sweden.

"Their second game isn't for a week," Friedman said. "So with seven days, Could he play games two and three for Canada? I think for him, that potential situation has been discussed."

For now, Crosby’s status for the 4 Nations Face-Off is unclear.

Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) in 55 games this season. Before his injury, he had played 229 straight regular-season games.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan shares update on Sidney Crosby's injury

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that Sidney Crosby skated Saturday and felt better than before and that the team will evaluate him daily.

"We're going to take each day as it comes," Sullivan said. "He skated for a long time this morning. He felt significantly better today than he did yesterday, and that's really encouraging."

The Penguins placed Bryan Rust on injured reserve and recalled Vasily Ponomarev. They also placed Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers for contract termination.

Pittsburgh returns from the break on Feb. 22 against the Washington Capitals.

