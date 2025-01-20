NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared details about a failed trade that involved Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller and the New York Rangers. Speaking on Monday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman explained that the deal seemed close but unexpectedly fell apart. Miller was reportedly told the trade was progressing, but something changed and the deal did not happen.

"I'd heard that Miller had asked for a trade, had finally said, 'Just get me out of here,'" Friedman said. "I think as a couple people just said to me, like, everybody knows what's going on here, and they're just they're trying to work to get something done, but a specific trade request that was denied to me by several people."

Friedman also addressed rumors that Miller had asked for a trade, but something significant likely happened between Friday night and Saturday morning which halted the trade talks.

"I think there was a point on Friday where it looked like with the Rangers, it was close, and Miller was told it was close," Friedman said.

Despite the speculation, Miller played well and was one of Vancouver's top performers in the 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, providing two key helpers.

"After the morning skate on Saturday, there was no inclination he wasn't going to play," Friedman said. "I waited all day. It never changed. Obviously, he played, and he played a great game. He was one of Vancouver's best players."

Trade rumors about Miller grew after the Canucks' 5-1 loss to the LA Kings on Thursday. The Canucks were already in shock following a 6-1 loss to the Jets two days before.

"I think they had something going with the Rangers, and I think it fell apart," Friedman said. "And I don't know. I have some theories, but I just don't have enough proof. I don't think Miller vetoed it. I just for whatever reason, I just don't think it got to the finish line."

In 2022, Miller signed a seven-year $56 million contract extension with Vancouver.

J.T. Miller has been a reliable forward for Canucks

Playing in his sixth season for the Vancouver Canucks, J.T. Miller has scored 31 points, including eight goals and 23 assists. In wins, he has contributed 17 points with a +9 rating. However, his -15 rating in 20 losses shows the Canucks' dependence on him.

Miller had a career-high 103 points last season, proving his offensive ability. He has missed 10 games this campaign after taking a leave of absence for unspecified reasons. However, it was after the October speculations of a rift between him and Elias Pettersson.

