Elliotte Friedman believes $3.5B franchise at 'forefront' in pursuit of ex-Penguins HC Mike Sullivan after shocking departure

Earlier this week, two-time champion coach Mike Sullivan became available in a shocking move. The New York Rangers, who are worth $3.5 billion per Forbes, were quickly tabbed as a possible landing spot for him, and hockey insider Elliotte Friedman thinks they're not only possible but extremely likely.
After a disappointing season, the Rangers fired coach Peter Laviolette after two seasons. They did so weeks before Sullivan was fired, but the coach's sudden availability times out well for New York.
On Tuesday's "NHL Now," Friedman said of the former Pittsburgh Penguins coach:
"The Rangers are at the forefront of this, making sure that nobody is going to do a better job of courting Mike Sullivan than they are. In 2021, when Chris Dury got the job, you know, before he hired Gerard Gallon, he made sure that Mike Sullivan was not going to be available; they just worked together on the Four Nations."
The NHL analyst said he'd heard some criticism about Sullivan's coaching over the last few unsuccessful seasons in Pittsburgh. Friedman saw him work on the 4 Nations Face-Off and guide Team USA to overtime in the finale and thinks that's evidence enough of a quality coach.
He added:
"I know there were a lot of great players on that team, but it just, I think it should have reminded everybody, you know, Sullivan is a hell of a coach. And after the year the Rangers just had, I cannot imagine them allowing anyone to outdo themselves in the pursuit of Sullivan here more than the Rangers will do."
Several other teams with coaching vacancies might try to attract Sullivan as well.
5 teams have already asked about Mike Sullivan
Mike Sullivan's firing is not even three days old, but teams have already begun to inquire about the coach. Per TSN, those teams have acted quickly in the wake of his surprising firing.
Pierre LeBrun didn't name the five teams, but he did note that a few of them were fairly interested. He also speculated that Sullivan wouldn't be out of work for long. The New York Rangers were likely among them, and there aren't too many available coaching spots, so the majority of them have probably inquired.
