NHL insider and analyst Elliotte Friedman has said that the Boston Bruins may face severe consequences if they lose their playoff series against their long-time rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Friedman, speaking on the “32 Thoughts” podcast, spoke of the heavy pressure on the Bruins front office, referring to the unexpected disappointment of last season.

He said:

"Boston is a very demanding organization. They expect greatness out of the Bruins, and last year was a big upset. I think it shocked everybody. But if we have this two years in a row, being up 3-1 only to lose..."

The disappointment of last year's playoff defeat still lingers, and another early exit would undoubtedly amplify the scrutiny of the team's performance.

However, Friedman didn't solely focus on the Leafs' resurgence; he also delved into the implications for Boston. He was speculating about the consequences of a disappointing playoff run and how the chances of major organizational changes would be tremendously high.

He pointed to the broader influence of the Jacobs family and Cam Neely, suggesting a more assertive stance from key figures within the organization. He said:

"I think Don Sweeney is intense but very level-headed. But the organization of the Jacobs family, and Cam Neely in particular, I don't see them being like, alright, there's nothing to see here. So I feel there's a lot riding for the Bruins too."

Boston Bruins once again failed to eliminate Toronto with 2-1 loss

In an elimination game for Toronto, Boston suffered a 2-1 defeat. William Nylander's two goals and Joseph Woll's 22 saves gave the Maple Leafs the right to play a seventh game in the first-round Eastern Conference series.

Toronto's grit saw it overcome a 3-1 series deficit, setting up a winner-take-all battle. Morgan Rielly's crucial assists contributed significantly to Nylander's goals.

Despite Jeremy Swayman's 24 saves for Boston, Toronto's determination prevailed. Boston coach Jim Montgomery emphasized the need for top players like David Pastrnak to deliver in critical moments.

Pastrnak also thinks he should improve his shooting mentality.

“I maybe didn’t get enough shots. I should maybe have a little bit more of a shooting mentality. Usually, that always helps me,” Pastrnak said.

Auston Matthews' absence due to illness didn't deter Toronto, as Nylander's late-second-period goal and a subsequent score secured the victory, igniting celebrations both inside and outside Scotiabank Arena.

“They’re obviously very desperate, fighting for their lives,” Marchand said. “... If someone told us at the start of the season that we’d be Game 7 at home against Toronto, we’d take that all day.”

Game 7 is a do-or-die situation with Woll already writing history as the first goalie with four consecutive playoff starts in elimination games.