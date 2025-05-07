Elliotte Friedman believes two-time Stanley Cup-winning franchise made 'real run' to acquire Brad Marchand 

Brad Marchand has started to settle in as a key member of the Florida Panthers.

It's been exactly two months since the longtime Boston Bruin was shockingly dealt to Florida on trade deadline day in exchange for a conditional 2027 draft pick.

Marchand's priority was always to remain a Bruin for life, though once reality set in, the one team he was willing to leave for was the Florida Panthers. He got his wish, as the hockey world watched the 36-year-old join a bitter rival in shock.

There wasn't too much chatter about Brad Marchand being traded until it actually came to fruition; however, more details are coming out about other teams that attempted to acquire his services. One team that appears to have made a big push for Marchand was the LA Kings, two-time winners of the Stanley Cup.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided the news during his recent episode of "32 Thoughts: The Podcast." Friedman shared the link to the full podcast on X (formerly Twitter).

"One thing I did hear on Tuesday was that the Kings were one of the teams that took a real run at Brad Marchand. And, you know, Marchand wanted to go to Florida and ended up in Florida, but I think they were one of the teams during the season that tried to get him," Friedman said (50:45).

Brad Marchand is a pending UFA in the final season of his eight-year, $49,000,000 contract signed with the Bruins back in 2016. He will be one of the more intriguing free agents to keep an eye on should he hit the open market on July 1.

Brad Marchand could net the Bruins a first-round draft pick by beating the Maple Leafs

The return on the trade sending Brad Marchand from Boston to Florida won't be finalized until their second-round series against Toronto is complete.

Bruins content creator Marcussi shared the updated conditions on the draft pick received for Marchand on X.

The draft pick will either be a 2027 first-round pick or a 2027 second-round pick based on Florida's success in Round 2. It's further incentive for Bruins fans to cheer on their former captain in these playoffs.

Marchand and the Panthers will look to get a split on the road to start their second-round series against the Maple Leafs in Game 2 on Wednesday night in Toronto. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

