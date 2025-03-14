Elliotte Friedman has bold choice making a case for $57,500,000 star over likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Leon Draisaitl for MVP honor

If the Columbus Blue Jackets make the postseason, NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman would start a campaign for Zach Werenski to win MVP. The star defenseman has kept them afloat this season, and if he does drag them to the playoffs, Friedman believes he'd be a worthy award-winner.

Ad

On Friday, Friedman said on his "32 Thoughts" podcast that the $57 million Blue Jackets star is worthy of attention even over Nathan MacKinnon and Leon Draisaitl.

"There’s a lot of MVP debate right now," he said (13:05). "Some people are pushing for Nathan MacKinnon, others for Leon Draisaitl, who just scored his 47th goal. I don’t know yet if I have a vote this year, but if Columbus makes the playoffs, I’ll be making a case for Zach Werenski."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Friedman added that the Blue Jackets have been struggling and may not get into the playoffs. They were shut out by the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, but if they do make it, Werenski deserves "serious consideration."

Werenski has been vital to the Blue Jackets this season after they lost forward Johnny Gaudreau to his tragic, untimely demise. The defenseman has 69 points in 64 games played, including 20 goals and 49 assists. He's a +11 on the season, too.

Ad

Elliotte Friedman discusses Blue Jackets' chances of making the postseason

The MVP case for Zach Werenski hinges almost entirely on whether or not he can will the Columbus Blue Jackets to the playoffs. They are currently in a tight race for the wildcard spot.

The Blue Jackets face an uphill battle per Elliotte Friedman (Imagn)

Elliotte Friedman discussed the chances of this happening, noting that the New York Rangers have a lot of tiebreakers and seem poised for a run as well:

Ad

"Among Eastern Conference teams in the race, the Rangers have a massive edge—29 regulation wins compared to 23 for Columbus, Detroit, Boston, and the Islanders, with Montreal at 22. These teams will have to beat New York outright. But if Columbus makes it, Werenski will be at the top of my MVP ballot."

Columbus is clinging to the final wildcard in the East, with New York tied at 70 points and the Montreal Canadiens just one point behind. The New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins are all within five points of Columbus right now, too.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama