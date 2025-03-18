Elliotte Friedman claims Canucks HC Rick Tocchet is "not going to pour gasoline" on his expiring contract rumors amid playoff chase

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet won't let his contract situation distract the team. Tocchet has a club option for the 2025-26 season, so his future in Vancouver is uncertain, but Friedman insists that Tocchet will stay focused on leading the team through the season.

On Donnie & Dhali, Friedman said that Tocchet won't let outside noise affect him. He described Tocchet as one who demands a lot from himself, his coaching staff and his players. According to Friedman, Tocchet will put contract talks aside until the offseason. His only concern now is making sure that the Canucks are ready for the playoffs.

Friedman compared Rick Tocchet’s mindset to someone jumping off a cliff without hesitation. Instead of worrying, he fully commits to the moment. For Tocchet, the focus is on the playoff push, and any speculation about his future won't affect the team.

"He's not going to pour gasoline on that coaching fire like that's what we do in our business," said Friedman. "We talk about that stuff. We wonder what this stuff means, but I believe Rick Tocchet will not allow that to be a focus of conversation from him. Whatever happens, he will deal with it after the season.

"Right now, all he thinking about is getting the Canucks down to the playoffs, and he's not interested in any conversation about what his future is going to be," Friedman said.

Since joining as coach, Rick Tocchet has led Vancouver to 101 wins in 185 games.

Patrik Allvin addressed Rick Tocchet’s contract status

General manager Patrik Allvin earlier addressed Tocchet’s contract status before training camp. He said that the organization has a good relationship with the coach.

An extension is not being discussed now, but Allvin said that they will talk when the time is right. The Canucks have the flexibility to decide on Tocchet’s future after the season.

"We have a club option for next year. I think with the relationship we have (with Tocchet) and the trust we have and the communication, I think when the time is right for both of us, and then obviously the ownership, we'll look into that," Allvin said (via sportsnet on September 2024).

Rick Tocchet’s future may depend on how the team performs. The Vancouver Canucks have a 31-25-11 record this season, earning 73 points.

They hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. The team has scored 2.73 goals per game and allowed 3.02. Quinn Hughes leads with 47 assists and 63 points, while Jake DeBrusk is the top goalscorer with 23 goals.

