Elliotte Friedman claims Carolina Hurricanes eyeing big trade targets, including J.T. Miller and $51,200,000 star goalie

The Carolina Hurricanes are actively looking to improve their team before the NHL trade deadline. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed on Friday's episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast that the Hurricanes are targeting big names. They have reportedly been permitted to talk to Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

"I think they've been on Pettersson. I think they've been on Miller, as I've reported, I believe they have permission to talk to Miller, but someone just told me, there, there's more like they're really looking out there." Friedman said. [23:38]

Miller has been a key player for the Canucks and is coming off a career-best season. Last year, he scored 103 points, including 37 goals. This season, he has 33 points in 37 games. His scoring has been consistent, but there are rumors of his rift with teammate Elias Pettersson, which has affected Canucks performance.

The Carolina Hurricanes are also interested in Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson.

"They're trying to get some stuff done, and I haven't been able to nail down like they've been linked to Gibson in Anaheim," Friedman said, "And - couple weeks ago I said, this could be the year it finally gets moved. And since then, I've had people tell me, you know, it might be a little bit more complicated than that."

Gibson is signed to an eight-year, $51.2 million contract. His stats this season are solid, with a .913 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average.

Acquiring John Gibson might not be easy for the Carolina Hurricanes

Trading for John Gibson may not be easy as he reportedly has a small no-trade list, and the Ducks are reluctant to retain his salary. Gibson’s strong play has also made Anaheim more cautious about moving him.

"You know, I thought Gibson would expand his list. I don't necessarily think it's a very large list. I think it's a very small one." Friedman said, "And the better he's played, I think that the tougher that he's been very good for the most part, the tougher Anaheim has gotten on what they're willing to do, especially money they're willing to eat. So it's still pretty complicated."

Friedman mentioned the Carolina Hurricanes are serious about making some moves to strengthen their roster. They have a record of 30-16-3 and placed No. 2 in the Metropolitan Division standings.

