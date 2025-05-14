Elliotte Friedman claims ex-Canucks HC Rick Tocchet close to joining $2.3B franchise; explains reason for likely Bruins snub  

Rick Tocchet is in high demand right now. Several teams with head coaching vacancies have interviewed him, especially since it was a surprise that he turned down a deal and became a free agent.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been linked to Tocchet, as have a number of other teams. However, there's one franchise that hockey insider Elliotte Friedman believes is close to signing the coach.
Friedman said a well-connected person called him and told him that his instinct that the Philadelphia Flyers were the landing spot for Tocchet might not have been wrong.
On Wednesday's episode of the "32 Thoughts: The Podcast," Friedman said (1:08:20):
"John Buccigross specifically puts out pictures instead of tweets. I'm hearing it's coming. So that's one thing that happens at this time of year. Information swirls. People are trying to use their leverage. There are a lot of different rumors flying around, and you can doubt yourself, but I was reminded, Tocchet-Philly, stay with it. We'll see on Wednesday.
Friedman reported that the Flyers. which is worth $2.3 billion (per Forbes), also interviewed Jay Woodcroft, Brad Shaw and Jay McKee, but it looks like it's Tocchet's job to lose.
The insider also shared why Tocchet might be snubbing the Boston Bruins:
"You know what Tocchet turned down in Vancouver? At least $4 million, and I had potentially more... Boston wasn't willing to go there for Jim Montgomery. I always wondered if or why that would be different."
Tocchet has yet to make a decision after declining the Vancouver Canucks' offer.
Flyers' Hall of Famer Rick Tocchet could be coming home
Rick Tocchet is one of the most beloved players in Philadelphia Flyers history. All reporting suggests there's a strong chance he lands back with the franchise as a coach. The Flyers are reportedly aggressively pursuing him.
In 2021, Tocchet said at his team Hall of Fame induction:
"I'm sure the players will tell you, there's no better place to play."
Tocchet was also teammates with Flyers GM Danny Briere, so there are a ton of connections pointing to Philadelphia as the former Canucks boss' new home. A signing is not necessarily imminent, though.
