Elliotte Friedman 'cracks the code' of viral Jared Bednar impersonator matching outfits with Avs HC

Elliotte Friedman's keen eye for detail has "cracked the code" on how the impersonator of Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar knew exactly which suit to wear during the crucial Game 7 matchup against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

During Game 5 of the first round series against the Dallas Stars, cameras panned to a man seated behind the Avalanche bench wearing a navy suit, white shirt, and pocket square - an identical outfit to the one coach Jared Bednar had on. Right down to the parted hairstyle, this lookalike was a spitting image of the coach.

According to Friedman's analysis, the impersonator employs a clever strategy to ensure he is perfectly in sync with Bednar's game-day attire.

"How did he know what Jared was wearing? Well, we think we've cracked the code," Friedman said.

During the first period in Game 7, Friedman noted the presence of a young fan sitting next to a lady in white sweater. However, by the second period, the child had mysteriously disappeared, and the Jared Bednar doppelganger had taken his place.

“It's clear what's going on here. He is cheating. He sees what Bednar is wearing in the first period, even the pocket square is identical. It's cheating, but it's true dedication to the craft, I admire it whoever you're, you're a star, great stuff." Friedman said on Sportsnet.

There was a similar incident during last season's playoffs in Game 5 Round 2 against the Dallas Stars, when the same fan donned a wig and suit to mimic Jared Bednar's appearance from the previous game.

Game 7 recap: Jared Bednar and Avalanche suffer stunning 4-2 defeat against Dallas Stars

Josh Manson put the Avalanche on the board first in Game 7 with a short-handed opportunity to lead 1-0 with Logan O’Connor's assist.

Early in the third, Nathan MacKinnon doubled the lead during a delayed penalty, firing a close-range shot from the crease just 31 seconds in.

Dallas responded midway through the period. Mikko Rantanen cut the deficit to 2-1 with a high-slot shot that beat Alexandar Georgiev on the blocker side. He struck again at 13:46, tying the game 2-2 with a wraparound attempt that ricocheted in off Colorado’s Samuel Girard.

The Stars took their first lead on a power play when Wyatt Johnston blasted a one-timer past Georgiev off a perfect feed from Matt Duchene. Rantanen finished the game with his hat trick, an empty-net goal in the final seconds, to make it 4-2.

