Elliotte Friedman crowns $59,500,000 Jets goalie as NHL's Vezina Trophy 2025 winner

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman predicted Connor Hellebuyck will win the 2025 Vezina Trophy. The Jets goalie is on a seven-year, $59.5 million contract. He earned his seventh shutout of the season on Friday in a 4-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. He made 24 saves in the game and helped the Winnipeg Jets continue to perform well this season.

In Sunday's episode of "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman said:

"Connor Hellebuyck is gonna win the Vezina, and he's gonna win it by a mile. Yes, there are some other good performances this year, but it's Hellebuyck all the way." [20:40]

Hellebuyck's shutout set a franchise record for the most shutouts in a season for the Jets and Thrashers. Connor Hellebuyck's strong play has helped Winnipeg succeed.

The Jets, who boast a 51-19-4 record and have secured a playoff spot, hold a six-point lead in the Central Division.

Hellebuyck’s goaltending has helped Winnipeg allow the fewest goals per game in the NHL, with 2.32. His shutout made him the ninth U.S.-born goalie in NHL history with seven shutouts in a season.

He has 44 career shutouts, passing Craig Anderson and tying Ryan Miller for the second-most among U.S.-born goalies.

Connor Hellebuyck secured another win for Jets over Canucks

The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. Kyle Connor, Mason Appleton, and Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves to help Winnipeg win its third straight game.

Hellebuyck's teammate Appleton praised him for his performance.

"[Hellebuyck] is so calm, he’s so quiet, sometimes you do forget how dominant he is to lead the League in everything," Appleton said (via NHL.com). "To have the success he is having and being the MVP odds-on favorite. That’s a generational player. He’s our backbone, he means everything to this team ... But he’s a heck of a goalie and I’m glad he’s a Winnipeg Jet."

Pius Suter gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 18:55 of the first period. Tyler Myers passed through two defenders, and Suter scored from the slot. Connor tied the game 1-1 at 9:26 of the second period. He entered the zone on the rush and scored with a wrist shot.

Appleton made it 2-1 at 6:24 of the third period. He jammed in a rebound after Nikolaj Ehlers' spinning shot was stopped. Perfetti scored at 12:11 to extend the lead to 3-1. Winnipeg has now won four of its last five games.

