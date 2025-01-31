Elliotte Friedman deems Columbus Blue Jackets as possible landing spot for $92,800,000 Canucks forward amid rift drama with teammate

If the Vancouver Canucks are going to move on from Elias Pettersson at the trade deadline, Elliotte Friedman believes the Columbus Blue Jackets make the most sense. Pettersson and J.T. Miller are embroiled in an intra-squad feud, and the Canucks may have to trade one or both of them to end it.

Friedman believes the Blue Jackets have worked their way into the playoff picture, so an addition of Pettersson wouldn't be unwise. They leapfrogged the Boston Bruins, and it could be good for them to add and continue moving up.

The NHL analyst said on 32 Thoughts (33:00):

"I think Buffalo is still working its way on what it wants to do with Pettersson from Vancouver. I still think they're in it. I still think they're weighing what they want to do and whether it'll happen or not. But you know, Columbus is another team.

"If they want to make that deal, they can, and it's very difficult to turn away from super talented player."

He continued, highlighting how Columbus has a system set up to allow Pettersson to thrive:

"I think, the best coaches now, they recognize how skilled these players are, and they give them offensive creativity. But they also say, like, you got to defend. You've got to be able to check. I think a lot of them are like, you give me the defensive end of the ice, and I'll try to give you a bit more of the offensive end of the ice."

He said Columbus tries to be a "straight-line team" but that there's always balance. Friedman believes that the Blue Jackets are on the rise under Dean Evason with young players taking major leaps, and Pettersson, who is on an eight-year, $92.8 million contract, could put them over the top.

Columbus Blue Jackets have already inquired about Elias Pettersson

The Columbus Blue Jackets have already looked into adding Elias Pettersson. With about a month left before the NHL Trade Deadline, they have already asked Vancouver about a possible trade.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have called about Elias Pettersson (Imagn)

Several teams have done this as this feud boils on, but TSN analyst Pierre LeBrun said:

"It’s not surprising because they have massive salary cap space. So as the Canucks make their rounds talking to teams on both J.T. Miller, and Pettersson, the conversation with the Blue Jackets is on Pettersson."

He said it remains to be seen if things will progress beyond preliminary questions, but the Blue Jackets are at least doing their due diligence on Pettersson.

