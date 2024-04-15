Elliotte Friedman delivers his stance on Mark Stone’s injury controversy, calls for potential CBA changes

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the Mark Stone controversy on the 32 Thoughts podcast. In the latest episode, published today, Friedman said:

"Here is my stance. It’s a legitimate injury. I didn’t know the timeline. But the one thing I did say from the beginning was if he shows up for game one of the playoffs, it’s going to be a fiasco."

Friedman understands that Stone’s reported lacerated spleen was a real injury. However, Friedman highlights how some fans and analysts would be upset given how convenient the entire timeline for Stone’s injury worked out.

Stone was placed on injured reserve on February 21st before being placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) days later. The move allowed the Vegas Golden Knights to make key deadline additions such as Noah Hanifin, Anthony Mantha and Tomas Hertl.

"And if you go back to last year, the timeline of when he returned, is the exact same as it is now," Friedman added.

Friedman mentioned a similar occurrence with Mark Stone last season. Stone was placed on injured reserve on February 1st, but he was cleared to play on April 17th. While Stone did not dress for the first playoff game, he returned later and played a crucial role in Vegas' Stanley Cup run.

Friedman concluded his thoughts by underscoring the fact that the rules are the rules. The only party that could change them would be the players as part of the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). If the players or owners don't like the rules, they should take that up at the next CBA negotiations.

Mark Stone cleared to practice; playoff return unknown

Mark Stone was cleared to practice last Friday. He participated in the Knights’ practice in a red, non-contact sweater. While it’s encouraging to see Stone on the ice, his playoff return is unknown.

It’s doubtful he’ll be ready for game one, but Stone could certainly be back at some point in the playoffs.

"I’m not sure what’s left on that (timeline). Obviously, he’s got to get clearance for his injury. We’ll see how it plays out down the road," Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Cassidy’s comments, as reported on NHL.com, indicate that Mark Stone is nowhere close to being game-ready. If anything, the team has a wait-and-see approach. But there’s one thing clear: The Knights are not rushing Stone back on the ice.

In the meantime, Vegas has locked up the second wildcard spot in the West. As it stands, Mark Stone and the Golden Knights will begin their title defense against the Dallas Stars. Only time will tell if Vegas makes it far enough for Stone to return.

