Elliotte Friedman discloses ejected Ryan Reaves' show of sportsmanship after leaving Darnell Nurse bleeding from head hit

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves is facing discipline after a hit on Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. During the second period of Saturday’s game, Reaves delivered a shoulder-to-head hit, which left Nurse bleeding and injured.

Nurse was helped off the ice by teammate Mattias Janmark and a trainer and was ruled out with an upper-body injury. The NHL Department of Player Safety will review the play, with Reaves likely facing a suspension due to his past infractions.

"Toronto’s Ryan Reaves will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head against Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse," NHL Player Safety tweeted.

After his ejection, Ryan Reaves went to the Oilers locker room during the third period to apologize to Darnell Nurse. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned this, noting Reaves’ attempt to make amends. Nurse was later seen walking around and joking with trainers, but no update on his condition has been released. Friedman said:

"Darnell nurse, no formal update from the Oilers tonight, but after an injury like this one, you just wait and observe him over the next couple of days to see how he's doing,

"The good news is he was seen walking around, joking with trainers at the end of the game last night, and Ryan Reaves, who was ejected for this play, went down the hallway to the Edmonton room during the third period to apologize to Nurse, face to face."

The Oilers will monitor Darnell Nurse over the next few days to evaluate his recovery.

Adam Henrique and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins react to dangerous hit as Ryan Reaves faces suspension

Oilers forward Adam Henrique said the play could have been avoided and emphasized making better decisions in vulnerable situations.

“The game is fast and I mean just avoiding the hit, we’re professional athletes,” Henrique said. “We’re able to make those decisions quick in our head, and you know when a guy in vulnerable, or in a bad spot, those sorts of things, around the ice. It’s one you don’t want to see.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins called the hit dangerous and hard to watch:

“It’s a dangerous play and he’s gotta know that Nursey doesn’t see him coming and choose the right path there."

Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann defended Reaves, saying it was unintentional and happened during hard play. The Maple Leafs are now preparing for their next game without Ryan Reaves, who is likely to face a suspension.

