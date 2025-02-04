New York Islanders star forward Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely due to a lower-body injury. Barzal left Saturday night's 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning after blocking a shot late in the final minutes of the third period.

It's unclear how long the 27-year-old will be sidelined from action, though some rumors have suggested it could be season-ending. Coach Patrick Roy said this morning that he's unsure if his star forward will return by the end of the regular season.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman appeared on "Sportsnet 590 The Fan" and was asked how the injury to Barzal along with Brock Nelson's expiring six-year, $36 million contract will impact the Islanders' trade deadline plans.

"Hopefully, it's not as serious as I heard yesterday," Friedman said. "You know, I think the Islanders should be thinking like that. I think any team should be thinking like that. If there's good young players out there with term or team control, then you should be going out there and trying to trade for them.

"And if the Islanders were doing that, I think that would be a responsible move, depending on the cost, that any team should be making."

Mathew Barzal has had an injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign

It has been a difficult season for Mathew Barzal. The Islanders' top forward has appeared in only 30 out of a possible 52 games, having dealt with two different ailments.

Barzal missed 21 games earlier in the season with an upper-body injury, and now after 20 games back in the lineup, he's suffered a lower-body injury that sounds like another long-term absence. In the 30 games played he has scored 20 points (six goals, 14 assists), somewhat below his usual standards.

Barzal's skillset will certainly be missed as New York is in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race with 55 points, just four back of the Columbus Blue Jackets (59 points) for the final wildcard spot

The Islanders will be in action on Tuesday without Barzal as they'll host the Vegas Golden Knights at UBS Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST.

