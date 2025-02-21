Elliotte Friedman ditches golden boy Connor McDavid to pick $17,400,000 star as Canada's captain for next Olympics

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes Sidney Crosby will be Canada’s captain at the 2026 Winter Olympics — not Connor McDavid. In September, Crosby signed a two-year $17.4 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His contract will end after the 2026-27 NHL season, which means that he plans to play until a season after the Olympics.

Speaking on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Friedman said it's too early to say if McDavid will take over.

"Postgame with Crosby was great, because Crosby said how happy he was for McDavid, but this was not the official passing of the torch, and McDavid even said that postgame, pointing out we'll see Sid as the captain of Team Canada in 12 months at the Olympics are 350 days away," Friedman said on Friday.

"So no, we cannot talk about it yet, as the passing of the torch, the people who are going with that you are premature. Like a baby, you are premature. It's not yet."

Crosby is still delivering offensively for the Penguins with over 90 points per season in 2022-23 and 2023-24. This campaign, he has scored 17 goals and 58 points, proving that he is physically fit to take the responsibility. Additionally, he has been an incredible leader for Canada in past tournaments like the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and now the 4 Nations.

At the 4 Nations Face-Off, he recorded one goal and four assists in four games. His best game was against Sweden, where he had three assists.

McDavid had a strong performance in the 4 Nations, scoring three goals and two assists in four games. He played a key role in Canada’s win, including the overtime golden goal against the United States in the final.

Elliotte Friedman was referring to this statement from Crosby on Connor McDavid

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman referred to Sidney Crosby's remarks on Connor McDavid's overtime goal.

"And then obviously you get Davo (David) that big one there is huge," Crosby said. "We needed that. And he came in, came in the clutch, and couldn't be happier for him. He deserves it,"I wasn't sure right away, because guys were jumping everywhere, but I realized it was him...He cares so much. Unbelievable player."

Canada has a history of great captains leading the team. Crosby has already captained Canada to Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014. With the next Olympics coming soon, he may get another chance.

