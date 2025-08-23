Elliotte Friedman estimates timeline for Connor McDavid's Oilers extension, and it's sooner than expected

Elliotte Friedman spoke about Connor McDavid’s contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid has one year left on his eight-year $100 million contract signed in 2017. It will end after the 2025-26 season, and he has been eligible to sign a new contract for nearly the last two months.

Ad

Friedman said McDavid and the Oilers may start talks soon, which could happen between Olympic and training camp. Canada's 2026 Olympic orientation camp will run in Calgary from Tuesday to Thursday.

"Well, just at the start of the camp, I could see it," Friedman said on Saturday (32:13), via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "Look, I just think - I just think everybody wants to get it done. So I would expect (between) the Olympic camp and training camp, they sit down, they say, 'How's this all going to look?'"

Ad

Trending

Friedman believes both sides want an agreement quickly to avoid the media, which could mean progress before the season begins. Oilers general manager Stan Bowman called McDavid the team’s "top priority."

“Connor’s the best player in the League," Bowman said in June, via NHL.com."The most important player in the League, he’s our captain, he’s our leader, and certainly he’s a No. 1 priority.”

Ad

Bowman added that McDavid has earned his time, and Edmonton is ready to meet whenever he wants.

“Certainly we’re eager to meet with him whenever he wants," Bowman said. "Timing-wise, Connor is going to drive that process,"

Connor McDavid has kept winning Stanley Cup "at the top" of his list

Connor McDavid had another 100-point season in 2024-25, which was the eighth time he reached three-digits in points. He continued the same form in the playoffs, registering 33 points. Edmonton reached the Stanley Cup Final but lost again to Florida for the second consecutive year.

Ad

For McDavid, an extension would depend on the team's Stanley Cup potential. He already mentioned that winning it was his main focus.

"Winning would be at the top of the list," McDavid said in June, via NHL.com. "Winning is the most important thing. If I feel there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem."

The Oilers lost two key players this offseason, Evander Kane and Corey Perry. It will be interesting to see how they'll perform in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama