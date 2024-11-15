Elliotte Friedman expects $64M Devils star to be in MVP conversation after a scorching start to the season

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is off to a great start. Through 20 games this season, he’s notched up eight goals and 22 points, leading the Devils to first place in the Metro Division.

That impressive start has prompted NHL analysts to consider Hughes as a Hart Trophy finalist. In particular, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman made his opinion clear regarding Jack Hughes’ potential for this year’s MVP award.

During the Nov. 15 edition of the "32 Thoughts Podcast," Friedman discussed Jack Hughes’ inclusion into the MVP conversation.

“He's been playing great really quick," Friedman said. "If he keeps going like this, we're gonna start talking about him in the MVP conversation.”

Trending

Friedman’s comments underscore Jack Hughes’ amazing start. While other stars like the Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon are also off to a flying start, Hughes, in particular, should get plenty of consideration if he continues his current pace.

Friedman added:

“But, you know, one of the things about Hughes is, I don't think it's a bad thing for him, once in a while to do something like that.”

The comments refer to Hughes’ physical game. In addition to being a talented scorer, Jack Hughes also has a physical presence that can help his team win. However, Friedman warned:

“He can't do it a lot. They live on the ice, but not bad once in a while to just run over somebody and let people know that you've got it in you. I kind of liked it.”

Indeed, Hughes gets the job done at both ends of the ice. He leads as a scorer and a physical presence. His talents and production earned him an eight-year, $64 million contract. Thus far, he’s delivered.

Jack Hughes will be the second Devils player to win Hart Trophy if he succeeds

Only one player in New Jersey Devils' history has won the Hart Trophy. Taylor Hall captured the NHL’s MVP honor in 2018. That season, Hall was on fire, scoring 39 goals and 93 points in 76 games. He beat other worthy candidates such as MacKinnon and Los Angeles Kings forward Anze Kopitar.

If Hughes captured the Hart, he would become the second player in Devils franchise history to be the NHL’s MVP. It’s a surprising fact, considering the legends that have played for the Devils over the years.

Nevertheless, it’s a testament to how well Hughes has played this season. But more importantly, it’s evidence that Hughes is among the league’s next crop of superstars.

With current legends like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin nearing the end of their careers, it’s nice to know that players like Hughes are waiting in the wings to become the NHL’s next wave of superstars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback