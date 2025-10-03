Elliotte Friedman floats realistic contract figure for Lane Hutson following Jackson LaCombe's $72M Ducks extension

Lane Hutson is entering the last year of his rookie deal with the Montreal Canadiens. He has been eligible for an extension for three months, but no contract has been signed so far. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman discussed the situation on Friday's episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Friedman said Canadiens fans worry Jackson LaCombe’s $72 million deal could raise Hutson’s price.

"Canadiens fans have been in a social media freakout about Lane Hutson (contract extension)," Friedman said. [33:28 onwards] "... So one of my theories is that the Canadiens have been trying to keep this kind of under wraps and that they've been trying to hammer out this deal and get it done."

Luke Hughes signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the New Jersey Devils. His deal carries a $9 million average annual value, as he is expected to play a big role in New Jersey’s defense.

Similarly, Jackson LaCombe signed an eight-year, $72 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks. His deal also carries a $9 million average annual value. It is the largest contract in Ducks' franchise history, helping to strengthen the Ducks’ blue line for years.

"And you know, when Hughes signed for seven times nine and Lacombe signed for eight times nine," Friedman said. "You know, people were sitting there and saying, 'Oh no, like Hutson, he's 10, or he's 11, or he's over Dobson,' and Dobson's just signed for nine and a half. I've been thinking about this a lot."

Friedman does not expect Lane Hutson to reach double-digit salary numbers yet. So, Friedman explained that Hutson could land around $9 million per season on an eight-year contract.

"I would guess that whatever... these two sides are talking about, it's not far from there," Friedman said. "On an eight-year deal, Hutson is nine-ish. I could see the Canadiens trying to come in a little bit lower. I could see Hutson and his camp trying to come in a little bit higher."

Lane Hutson won Calder Trophy after his rookie season

Lane Hutson’s rookie season made him one of Montreal’s top young players. He scored 66 points in 82 games, leading all rookies. His 60 assists tied a record for rookie defensemen. Hutson’s play earned him the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie.

"To win rookie of the year award, I just feel really fortunate," Hutson said, via NHL.com "I’m lucky to be part of the Montreal Canadiens and be a part of such a great support system with all my friends and family."

The Canadiens see Lane Hutson as part of their long-term future. Meanwhile, Hutson has not spoken much about the contract talks and is focused on improving his game. Both sides are expected to reach a deal before he becomes a free agent.

