Elliotte Friedman floats shock Brad Marchand move involving Maple Leafs following Game 7 

Following another Game 7 defeat at the hands of a Brad Marchand team, the Toronto Maple Leafs are left with nothing but questions. After the game, the player deflected the "executioner" label and even sympathized with the team.

He said that he's not shown up in some Game 7s and been bailed out by his team, and that he feels bad for the Maple Leafs since they gave such outsized expectations every single year.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes this could all lead to Marchand joining forces with Toronto in the summer. Friedman said on 32 Thoughts (5:23):

"I'll tell you what else. Watching Brad Marchand doing his fencing with the media at the end of the game, I wonder if they're gonna take a run at him there this summer. I sat there as I heard him talk about it... I'm just saying. It popped into my head. What's the old saying? If you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

The last phrase Friedman used is typically used to refer to a player who consistently loses to a team. Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors in the NBA is the typical example.

This time, however, it's about a team joining with a player. Marchand has had the Maple Leafs' number time and again, so why not remove that from the equation? If the Leafs can't beat Marchand's teams, make the former Boston Bruins star a Leaf himself.

Marchand can enter unrestricted free agency this summer, and he could have a ton of suitors, including the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

Brad Marchand deflects criticism of Maple Leafs

Whether or not Brad Marchand is aiming to one day join the Toronto Maple Leafs and come "home" (he is Canadian), the Florida Panthers player is sympathetic to their struggles.

Brad Marchand is sympathetic to the Leafs (Imagn)

He said after the game, via The Athletic:

“If you look at the heat that this team catches, it’s actually unfortunate. They’ve been working at building something really big here for a while, and they were a different brand of hockey this year. And they’re getting crucified and I don’t think it’s justified.’’

The Leafs brought in Craig Berube and had to redesign their team in the offseason to fit his style of play, and they fell short in the playoffs. Marchand thinks the anger is unjustified.

