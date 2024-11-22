Elliotte Friedman floats "weird idea" of Vancouver Canucks re-acquiring $30,000,000 Boston Bruins D-man

Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov could be on his way back to the Vancouver Canucks, insider Elliotte Friedman believes.

In the November 21 edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman floated the idea of Zadorov rejoining the Canucks. Zadorov was a trade deadline acquisition last season, being traded from the Calgary Flames to the Canucks. He was in the final year of his current deal. So, he opted not to re-sign in Vancouver, signing a six-year, $30 million deal with the Bruins instead.

However, the Vancouver Canucks have yet to recover from Zadorov’s departure. As Friedman stated:

“Weird idea that may only make sense to me: Nikita Zadorov back to Vancouver. No idea if even possible, or if anyone would want it, but he was a good fit and the Canucks miss him.”

Indeed, Zadorov played extremely well in Vancouver, becoming a key reason for the Canucks’ strong playoff performance. Zadorov played a shutdown role with the Canucks, providing physicality and strong defensive play.

Since moving to Boston, Zadorov hasn’t quite been the same player he was in Vancouver. Plus, the turmoil in Beantown due to the sudden coaching change has prompted speculation that the Bruins could be sellers this season.

But as Friedman stated, there’s no telling if such a deal could be possible. Of course, anything can happen in the NHL. So, the Canucks could make a push to reacquire Zadorov.

Zadorov could solve Vancouver Canucks’ second-pairing issues

A recent piece in 'The Athletic' explored the blue line issues in Vancouver. Specifically, the piece delved into the second pairing consisting of Carson Soucy and Tyler Myers, stating that the duo has had trouble moving the puck and clearing the front of the net.

Zadorov solves both issues. First, Zadorov is a strong net-front presence who plows the way for his goaltenders. Second, Zadorov, while not a puck-moving defenseman in the strictest sense, can clear pucks and get them up-ice when needed. Moreover, adding Zadorov would allow the Canucks to break up the Soucy-Myers duo, giving coach Rick Tocchet more flexibility.

Tocchet has tried pairing Filip Hronek with Soucy and moving Myers up with Quinn Hughes. However, that tactic has had mixed results. The Canucks need a permanent solution. That could come via a trade for an established blueliner.

With the market in a holding pattern at the moment, the Canucks would do well to kick the tires on a familiar face. If the Bruins’ management feels a reset is needed, Zadorov could be an unlikely trade target for Vancouver.

Ultimately, the Vancouver Canucks could solve multiple issues beyond the second pair by bringing back Zadorov into the fold.

