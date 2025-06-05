Elliotte Friedman gets brutally honest about Dan Muse's appointment as Penguins' new HC- "I was shocked"

The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Dan Muse as their new coach, marking a new chapter for the team. Muse spent many years coaching at different levels, and he is known for helping young players develop.

He replaces Mike Sullivan, who left the Penguins after almost 10 years. Sullivan won two Stanley Cups with the team, and is now the coach of the New York Rangers. His exit from Pittsburgh was friendly, evidenced by the billboard he put up to thank the city.

Muse is not a well-known name to most NHL fans, and even NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was surprised by the news.

“When I heard it was Dan Muse, I was shocked,” Friedman said on Wednesday, via the "32 Thoughts Podcast." “Not because he was on the radar, (but) I just didn't take it seriously enough as a contender.”

Friedman also said that Muse worked hard in New York.

“He was consistently the first guy to arrive every day and the last guy to leave,” Friedman shared.

Muse was an assistant coach of the Rangers last season. Before that, he coached teams in college, junior leagues and USA Hockey.

Friedman believes the hiring shows where the Penguins are heading.

“You don't hire Dan Muse at this time unless you're saying, ‘We're going to have a lot of young players here,’” Friedman said. “We’re going to be introducing a lot of youthful faces, and we need someone who knows how to connect with them.”

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still part of the team.; however, they are all nearing the end of their careers. Pittsburgh is preparing for the future, and Kyle Dubas has collected 30 draft picks over the next three years. Many of those will likely turn into young players.

Kyle Dubas believes Dan Muse is the right coach to help the Penguins move forward

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said Dan Muse was the best choice because he develops players and wins at all levels. Dubas added that Muse pays attention to details, with a clear plan for the team’s future.

“During this process, we met with many candidates who we felt would have been a fit as the next head coach of the Penguins, but ultimately, Muse stood out as the best choice," Dubas said on Wednesday, via NHL.com.

"What separated Dan was his ability to develop players, win at all levels where he has been a head coach and his consistent success coaching special teams in the NHL.”

Muse’s job is to help young players grow, while still respecting the team’s veteran core. It will take time and patience, but the Penguins hope Muse is the right coach to guide them through this important transition.

