Hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman wanted to see Calgary Flames’ prospect Zayne Parekh in action in the NHL this season. Parekh signed an entry-level contract with the Flames this season after they selected him in the 2024 Entry Draft. Parekh is known as an offensive defenseman and has reportedly scored 107 points in 61 games in the OHL.

While co-hosting Monday’s edition of his “32 Thoughts” podcast on Sportsnet, Friedman spoke about Parekh.

“I want to see him against NHL competition,” Friedman said. “You know what he has? Just meeting him, he’s got it. Whatever it is, he’s got it. There’s a presence about him, an electricity about him. And what have I often said? I would rather have to tame a wild colt than motivate a boring donkey.”

The Flames are six points adrift of the last wild-card spot in the West, but they have two games in hand over the Minnesota Wild, who currently occupy that spot.

The Flames missed a chance to close the gap after they lost 3-2 in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The Flames have lost four of their last six games, which has seen them dragged down into the struggle for the final playoff spot.

Joel Hanley and Matt Coronato were the Calgary team’s scorers, while goalie Dustin Wolf made 31 saves.

“We’re the underdogs," Wolf said via NHL.com after the game. "That’s the biggest thing. We came into the year with everybody saying we’re going to [stink], and look at us now. We’re fighting for our lives to sneak in. And you know what? We’re going to get in. This one stings, but we move onto the next one."

Will Zayne Parekh make his NHL debut this season?

NHL insider cited the Flames' need to mix things up in the closing stretch of the playoffs, as well as the fact that Parekh's OHL team, the Saginaw Spirits, has already been eliminated from the playoff chase, as reasons for the 19-year-old to make his NHL debut this season.

Parekh was part of the Flames’ preseason training camp in September and was returned to the junior team afterward. The young defenseman described the experience as “humbling.”

“It’s a really good experience for me and next year I’ll know what to expect finally and have a better camp,” Parekh said via the Calgary Herald.

The Calgary Flames are next in action on Monday against the San Jose Sharks.

