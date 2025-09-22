Elliotte Friedman gives insight into Anthony Stolarz-Maple Leafs contract talks; believes the star goalie holds 'leverage'

Elliotte Friedman said that the Toronto Maple Leafs are in talks with Anthony Stolarz about a new contract. Stolarz is in the final season of a two-year deal worth $5 million, and has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1. He signed with Toronto in July 2024 after winning the Stanley Cup as Florida’s backup goalie.

Friedman noted that Stolarz and the Leafs are closer than ever to inking a new deal.

"I think Stolarz and the Leafs are going back-and-forth and back-and-forth," Friedman said on Monday (24:52), via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "And I think when they started, there was a pretty wide chasm there, and I do believe it's narrowed a bit,"

Friedman thinks the contract term will not be an issue, but the amount could be a hurdle.

"I don't think the term is going to be the issue here," Friedman said. "I think it seems to me like this is going to be likely three or four years. I think the issue has been the number."

Stolarz had a breakout year in his first season with Toronto despite suffering a knee injury that kept him out for six weeks. He still played 34 games and finished with a 21-8-3 record, a goals-against average of 2.14, a .926 save percentage and four shutouts. Those were the best numbers of his career.

Friedman explained that Stolarz has leverage in these talks.

"He (Stolarz) has indicated that he doesn't want this to go into the season, and so that's a little bit of leverage his way," Frieman said.

Additionally, he can also explore free agency since many goalies are already signed.

"The other leverage he has is he can bet on himself," Friedman said. "There's really not a lot of other goalies available out there.

Friedman mentioned the names of Jeremy Swayman, Jake Ottinger, Spencer Knight, Dustin Wolf and Kevin Lankinen, which makes Stolarz more valuable if he waits.

"(So) Stolarz has leverage if he's willing to bet on himself," Friedman said.

The Maple Leafs are under pressure after another playoff loss, as they were eliminated by Florida in Game 7 of the second round. Stolarz is needed for a good goalie tandem with Joseph Woll.

Elliotte Friedman believes Anthony Stolarz will "benefit"

If Anthony Stolarz repeats his success in the 2025-26 season, his value will rise even higher. Toronto may need to act early to avoid a bidding war, as Stolarz will become an unrestricted free agent after the upcoming campaign.

"I always look at it who's willing to benefit by being able to take more of a chance," Friedman said on Monday, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "And it probably is the player in this case, because if Stolarz has a big year, then either Toronto is going to have the choice of 'We pay him even more than we wanted to,' or 'He walks and we have to go get somebody else.'"

If Stolarz reaches the market, demand for him will likely be strong. The Maple Leafs must decide whether to secure him now or later.

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

