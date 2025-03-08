Elliotte Friedman gives insight into 'loyal' Brad Marchand's trade to Florida Panthers, draws parallels to $76,000,000 Bruins teammate

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke out about veteran NHL player Brad Marchand’s shock trade to the Florida Panthers. The 36-year-old left winger was moved in the closing moments of the trade deadline on Friday.

While appearing as a guest on the NHL Now show, Sportsnet analyst Friedman expressed disbelief about the trade, saying he never thought he'd see “a day where Brad Marchand was not a Boston Bruin.” the NHL insider went on to speculate about the possible reasons for the trade.

“Brad Marchand, he's the captain of the Bruins,” Friedman said. “He's been a very loyal Bruin, and he wants to stay with the Bruins, but he feels there's a number he should be at and you know, he signed a below market deal.”

Elliotte Friedman also noted that Marchand may have thoughts about his future, considering the contracts signed with some of his now-former teammates, including $76 million-worth defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

"I think he's seen over the last little while. You know, Charlie McAvoy got what he deserved, and David Bosco got what he deserved, and Tom was living home, got what he deserved, and he deserved what he deserved. And even though some of those aren't over him. I think he looked and said, Okay, well, all these other guys have been taken care of. Now it's my turn," Friedman added.

“And the Bruins looked at it like, “we're concerned about where we're going in the future in terms of health and all that. You know, we don't see it the same way as you do.””

The 36-year-old had spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins, and the trade shocked Bruins fans. Marchand was the last 2011 Stanley Cup-winning Bruins team member remaining at the franchise.

Friedman also brought up that point during his session.

“I think he (Marchand) really wanted to go to Florida,” Friedman said. “You look at the Panthers’ front office. Who's there? Gregory Campbell, one Stanley Cup with Brad Marchand. Sean Thornton, one Stanley Cup with Brad Marchand. Like those are people he's very comfortable with.”

Marchand has played 1,090 NHL games, scored 422 goals and provided 554 assists for 976 points in 16 seasons with the Bruins.

Friedman claims Florida Panthers got a “tough deal” in Brad Marchand

Brad Marchand is currently week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Elliotte Friedman pointed to his age and current injury as reasons why the Bruins were willing to trade him for a conditional second round draft pick in the 2027 season.

“I knew this was going to be a tough deal whoever got him (Marchand) because of his health,” Freidman said. “I did have a couple of teams tell me that, because of Marchand’s injury right now, it was going to make it harder for there to be a big return. I know Bruins fans are probably hurt and upset about the return, but…I’m not surprised that that’s what it is.”

The Boston Bruins are set to host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Tuesday. However, Marchand is unlikely to play in the game.

