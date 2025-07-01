Elliotte Friedman gives his opinion on Mitch Marner's decision to leave Toronto after 'worst-case scenario' of Leafs' playoff exit

Mitch Marner, the top unrestricted free agent of 2025, was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

He reportedly signed an eight-year, $96 million extension with the Golden Knights a day before NHL free agency began.

On NHL on TNT, insider Elliotte Friedman discussed Marner’s move, noting it’s a strong match for both Marner and Vegas.

"I love the fit. It's a great fit for Vegas and Marner. First of all, we just talked about all these things with the Florida Panthers. You can say a lot of the same things about the Vegas Golden Knights. It's a great organization to play for," Friedman said.

Friedman suggested that after Toronto’s disappointing playoff exit, where Marner faced significant criticism, the trade offers him a fresh start in a less pressured environment.

"I'm not surprised. The way the playoffs ended this year, I thought the worst-case scenario for Toronto was if the playoffs ended poorly and Marner took a lot of heat, which was exactly what happened. It was time for him. Time to go somewhere quieter. A fresh start," the insider added.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs received center Nicolas Roy from the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade deal for Mitch Marner. Roy notched 31 points in 71 games last season. He is under contract for two more years with $3 million annual cap hit.

Mitch Marner was drafted No. 4 overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL draft. He racked up 741 points through 221 goals and 520 assists during his nine-year tenure with the Leafs.

Maple Leafs sign veteran John Tavares to four-year extension

John Tavares wanted to remain with the Maple Leafs and was willing to accept a lower salary to make it happen.

On Friday, the 34-year-old signed a four-year, $17.52 million extension with the club, opting to forgo unrestricted free agency on July 1.

"Even though I left some money out there, I've done pretty well and am still doing pretty well and get to play for an amazing club in a great city, a place where I'm from and a team that has a real opportunity to win," Tavares said after contract extension.

John Tavares is coming off a 74-point (38 goals, 36 assists) season with the Maple Leafs. The veteran has been with the club for the last seven seasons.

